KENDALLVILLE — A rural intersection crash in the Cromwell area that left to Kosciusko County residents dead on Thanksgiving Day was the most-read story of the week.
According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Riley M. Simpson, 20, of Milford and Terrence A. Suddon, 20, of Syracuse were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place at approximately 3:56 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W.
Efrain L. Murillo, 26, of Ligonier and Fernanda Ruvulcaba, 25, of Ligonier were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment. Their conditions were not known Friday afternoon.
According to police, the 2013 Ford Explorer being driven by Murillo entered the intersection of C.R. 200N and C.R. 900W and was struck by a 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by Simpson. Suddon was a passenger in Simpson’s vehicle.
The story had wide exposure on social media, which boosted its page views over 22,000 in less than a week’s time.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com:
1) Rural crash kills two on Thanksgiving Day — 22,776 pageviews
2) Addiction treatment firm purchases former nursing home — 1,437 pageviews
3) Fix-up Followup: Kendallville featured in HGTV special — 951 pageviews
4) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Noble County — 916 pageviews
5) Man released from jall for funeral allegedly skips town — 871 pageviews
6) Led by Gaff, Bremer, CN riding successful wave (column) — 821 pageviews
7) Local area state’s worst for COVID-19 activity — 802 pageviews
8) Memories by Jane: forever grateful for a caring son (column) — 650 pageviews
9) Robin Scranage (obituary) — 591 pageviews
10) Central Noble cancels meeting on superintendent contract — 590 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the double fatal accident, a story about hoax 911 calls being made to Noble County and Kendallville appearing in an HGTV special were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 26: (Shared from The News Sun) Police closed the intersection of C.R. 900W and 200N on Thursday while they worked the serious crash. One person from Milford and one from Syracuse were killed and two Ligonier residents were injured — 9,327 people reached, 106 reactions, 30 shares, 22 comments
Nov. 29: (Shared from The News Sun) Reminder: Don’t give kids deactivated cell phones to play with, or, if you do, take the battery out so they’re fully non-functional — 7,420 people reached, nine reactions, 53 shares, eight comments
Dec. 1: (Shared from The News Sun) The special aired Nov. 27 on HGTV as a followup to the “Home Town Takeover” special, with Kendallville being highlighted toward the end of the program — 6,139 people reached, 70 reactions, 28 shares, four comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a major renovation at Powers Church and other stories featured on Black Friday, the Auburn Christmas Parade and the Thanksgiving double fatal were the top posts of the week:
Nov. 26: (The Herald Republican) Find out about the amazing renovation at Powers Church, Dove the comfort dog operating out of Fremont, a holiday shop at The Mill District and a two-sport athlete at Trine with an unusual combo — 1,102 people reached, two reactions
Nov. 25: (The Star) Large crowd rings in the holiday season as the Auburn Christmas Parade returns — 1,533 people reached, 30 reactions, two shares
Nov. 26: (The News Sun) Two Kosciusko County residents were killed when their Dodge Charger crashed into an SUV (pictured) holding two Ligonier residents in rural Cromwell. The two Ligonier residents were injured and transported to a Fort Wayne hospital — 32,240 people reached, 1,568 reactions, 305 shares, 440 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.