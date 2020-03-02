It’s been fun while it lasted. The basketball season will soon come a close in a few weeks. The regular season is over, which means this will be my final power rankings of the year until the football season. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading my weekly thoughts on the area high school basketball scene. We’ve been through a lot together. Buzzer beaters, winless weeks in my games of the week and perfect weeks, too.
Without further ado, here’s my final power rankings of the season.
Boys No. 1 Westview
Record: 20-3, 10-1 NECC
Last week: 1
The Warriors continued to show why they are the model of consistency in the area by winning the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship, which they shared with Churubusco. Also, Charlie Yoder continued to show why he is the best player in the area after he scored 52 points against Concord on Friday. He outscored the Minutemen by himself 52-47.
No. 2 Churubusco
Record: 15-6, 10-1 NECC
Last week: 3
The Eagles move back up to the No. 2 spot after they claimed a share of the NECC regular season title, their first since the 2014-15 season. It shared the championship with Fairfield that season. Churubusco has won eight games in a row and has a lot of momentum going into the postseason.
No. 3 Central Noble
Record: 20-4, 9-2 NECC
Last week: 2
A drop in the rankings has nothing to do with the Cougars’ performance last week. They beat a pair of solid teams, Lakewood Park and Fairfield. Central Noble went unbeaten in the month of February, going 7-0.
No. 4 Prairie Heights
Record: 18-5, 8-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The Panthers finished off the regular season with a pair of dominant wins over Heritage and Hamilton. That’s something they needed to do before heading into a critical matchup with Westview tonight in the first round of sectional play. It’s the third time this season these two teams play one another. Sign me up!
No. 5 Angola
Record: 14-8, 8-3 NECC
Last week: 5
The Hornets won the “fifth-place game” against East Noble last Tuesday. Angola looks like it’s having a lot of fun playing together right now, which could bode well going into sectional play this week.
Others considered: East Noble, Lakewood Park.
Games of week
Last week: 5-1
Overall: 38-16
No picks this week. Check out who I like to win in the area sectionals in my sectional preview. I finished the season with a .704 win percentage, which is a lot better than I thought I would finish after a couple of rough weeks during the middle of the season.
But like all great shooters, I just kept shooting no matter how many I miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.