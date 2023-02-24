Out of a field of four, Salma, daughter of our nephew Robert and his wife, Faiza, got herself elected mayor of her second grade class. Her campaign poster emphasized that she would be fair and help her classmates when they needed her help.
This is her campaign speech as recorded by her parents and shared with a large number of extended family members:
“I’m Salma and I would like to be mayor. As mayor I will make sure you are treated fairly. We will learn and have fun. I will make you feel better, if I can, and ask you what is wrong. I will care for you just like I do with my little sister. I will share, just like I share a bedroom with my little sister.
“I come from two countries (Austria and the U.S.) and I have different beliefs. It is OK if you have different beliefs and if you are different — that means you are special.
“Next door live my two cousins with my uncle and aunt. They are both younger than me, one boy, one girl. One time we went to a playground that is across the street and I was in charge of my little cousin Piper. She wanted to use the monkey bars and I knew she would get hurt and fall down. I was in charge and I did not know what to do so I asked my uncle and he helped. I was glad that my cousin was safe and did not get hurt. If I need help or if you and I together need help, I will ask for help if needed. Those are some of the reasons why I want to be mayor.”
Kudos to Salma and her campaign managers!
One of our family members asked how long until Salma can run for higher office.
Our daughter Catherine in Santiago, a political scientist specializing in women and the presidency in Latin America, fired back, “We (the U.S.) have to wait that long for a woman president?”
+++
Here is a story from my friend Cassie Morris in Fort Wayne that goes along with Salma’s campaign theme.
Elijah, 6: “Mom, today my friend called himself stupid.”
Cassie: “Awww ... I hate it when we don’t say kind words to ourselves.”
Elijah: “A few seconds later I told him I loved him.”
“Eli’s heart for people makes the people who know him so happy,” Cassie said.
