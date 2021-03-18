Now is the time for Kendallville to make its move.
If the city is serious about downtown revitalization, it can make it happen, now, or in the next few years as long as city leaders are ready to pull the trigger.
Our editorial board pitched the idea of the city working on developing a new industrial park, but here’s another idea, one that comes from my personal experience and past reporting work.
My suggestion: Invest in a big downtown facade program.
No, I’m not talking about just continuing the 50/50 facade grants the city already offers or changing that to make it a little more generous at 60/40 match. No, I’m talking about the city seriously taking the reins, hiring a design firm to conceptualize improvements for all of the downtown buildings, build owner support, get some funding lined up and get it done.
If that paragraph above scared you, well, I understand. It is a big undertaking, yes. But I’ve watched it happen once before and watched it work.
Before I came to work here at The News Sun, I was working at The Daily Journal in Franklin. Franklin is the county seat of Johnson County, located due south of Indianapolis, with a historic downtown and courthouse square.
Franklin was coming out of a boom period in suburban growth. In 1980, it had a population of about 11,500, but that grew during rapid residential sprawl out of Indianapolis over the next three decades, to a city of about 24,000 by the time I arrived as a reporter in 2013.
When thinking about Franklin, you’d use words like “sleepy,” “historic,” “charming,” to describe its aesthetic. It was smaller and much less bustling than its northern neighbor Greenwood, which had about double the population, a mall and a bustling commercial corridor. It was also more middle-class than the unincorporated Center Grove area to Greenwood’s west, where you’d find some subdivisions with $1 million-plus homes in it.
Even as Franklin grew, its development occurred via young families. The city had a good mix of industrial base but is also located close enough that people can commute north to Indy to work. The city was founded in 1823, and over the years grew up to have a small liberal arts university, a community hospital and a historic downtown including the historic Artcraft Theatre.
It was (and still is) a red community in a red county, run by exclusively Hoosier Republicans when I was there.
Does this all sound kind of familiar to you?
When I arrived in Franklin in 2013, the town was at an inflection point under its young Mayor Joe McGuinness — now commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city had for years been building a tax base in its tax increment financing (TIF) districts and had a healthy balance to work with.
The downtown was outdated, but city leaders saw an opportunity to re-energize it into a happening place to be. If they could just fix up the image, clean up the downtown and promote it, it could be a place that people wanted to be. The city had several large downtown buildings that were vacant or underutilized.
Franklin started with... a streetscape.
Again, sound familiar?
The city took its first steps into revitalization by doing sidewalks, curbs and beautification around the courthouse square. It blasted out old concrete and poured new. It dumped one-way streets and angle parking and built in wider walkways, green space, with tree, shrubs and flowers. The blacktop went away in favor of decorative pavers on the streets around the courthouse. Decorative lighting, benches, bike racks.
It wasn’t long before festivals like Strawberries on the Square, Smoke on the Square, live music events and food trucks started growing even more in size and popularity. Franklin tackled streetscape work on its next main corridor into the downtown and worked toward streetscape on its main east-west drag, which required a lot of coordination with the state because it’s technically a state highway.
But the city didn’t stop with streetscapes. One of the other major undertakings Franklin went into was an expansive downtown facade project.
The city hired a design firm to come downtown and take a look at multiple buildings along the main drag, talk with the owners and work up new conceptual designs for what it could be.
Some buildings needed relatively little work — some fresh paint, maybe some rejuvenation of their old bricks, a different type of awnings — while some were far more major renovations to get rid of junky wooden-shingled awnings, dump faded eggshell-colored siding, replace windows or do some structural work to blend buildings more with their neighbors in the block.
The bones were already there — something you may have heard about Kendallville. The historic core, that charm, was already there. They had just been worn out by time and age and needed to be given modern sensibilities.
The city took the lead and did the legwork and won over its building owners. It did that, in part, by shouldering most of the burden. Franklin got a $250,000 Main Street Revitalization Grant — the same type of grant Kendallville just got for its downtown streetscape — and then plowed in about $400,000 of its own money for the project.
Business owners were asked to contribute just 5% — yes, you read that right, 5%. For 5% buy-in, Franklin was going to not just rejuvenate your building but all of your neighbors too and plug more than a half-mill into the downtown core.
There were some bumps along the way — the initial contractor flaked and Franklin had to hire a new one to take over the work — but the project was completed and gave a fresh face to effectively three blocks on the north side of their downtown square.
At the time that I left Franklin in 2015 to come here, their northern neighbor Greenwood had been so impressed with the results that they too were plotting a $1.3 million project to do similar facade upgrades to more than 30 buildings in its downtown (which doesn’t have a courthouse square, making it more like Kendallville in that respect).
I’ve attached before and after pictures of some of the facade improvements that occurred in Franklin over the last 10 years. I think the results speak for themselves. Those improvements aren’t just an effect of better photo resolution, either.
One other thing you can’t see in the pictures is the type of businesses that have changed. Vacant buildings started rapidly having new interest in them. Thrift shops and tattoo parlors went out in favor of boutiques, restaurants and other niche businesses, the kinds that Kendallville talks about wanting but can’t seem to attract now.
Yes, there’s been a lot of private investment along the way, too, but much of that activity snowballed after Franklin got that ball rolling.
I tell you this entire story because Kendallville can do the exact same thing. Right now.
I’m not going to pretend Kendallville has the same growth potential as an Indy suburb with interstate access on its east side like Franklin, nor will I fail to acknowledge that Franklin’s quite a bit bigger and also wealthier than Kendallville.
But Kendallville is in a nearly identical situation to where Franklin was 10 years ago. The city has a downtown it wants to revitalize, it’s taken the first step and it has a healthy redevelopment commission and TIF money to fund what it wants to do where it wants to do it.
The Kendallville RDC brings in about $500,000 in tax dollars per year and the board is searching for its next project.
It’s time to stop waiting for Kendallville to rejuvenate itself. The sidewalks are done and the street will be finished in spring. It’s time to start focusing on the buildings.
Hire a firm, do an analysis and design and come up with a project and price tag to do a major overhaul of downtown facades. Work with the building owners, pitch them a design and get feedback and tweak and make something that is not only going to extend the longevity of the buildings but vastly improve their look.
Be ready to support the project. Kendallville pinched pennies on the streetscape (it had to, to some extent, because it didn’t have access to the full funds of its TIF accounts, which it does now). A facade project is probably going to be expensive, too, especially if you keep the buy-in low to ensure that building owners have no good excuse not to take part.
But the RDC has the money and it currently has nothing else notable in the hopper to spend it on.
This project works. It worked for Franklin and it can work here.
And if you don’t want to take my word for it, take a trip south.
I’d encourage city leaders to make a field trip to Johnson County, check out what Franklin did and talk to its leaders. I suspect they’ll be more than happy to gush about their successes within the last 10 years.
I’d highly encourage city leaders to make a comprehensive facade project the city’s next major undertaking.
