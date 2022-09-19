One of the biggest myths in our economy is that pay is equated to the "value" of the work being done.
This came up this week after I had a tweet from one of my Kendallville fans about my weekend Viewpoints column, pondering the question of why the federal government charges interest on student loans and, possibly, whether they could charge little interest or no interest at all as a way to make college borrowing more affordable.
"Interest is based the amount of risk in a loan. How about rates based on your degree? Business, medical, engineering get lower rates based on ability to repay. Get a social work degree, pay more," he said.
"What risk?" I responded. "Students loan debt is basically un-dischargeable. Whether it takes 10 years or 40 years it's getting paid back, regardless of bankruptcy or anything else."
"My point is to have students look at their future degree with the idea that if I'm a social worker, I probably don't want to borrow a lot money. Rate of return should enter in to this decision and it doesn't now. That might also phase out some of these BS degrees," he said, with the "BS" obviously not meaning "Bachelor of Science."
As proud holder of one such BS degree — creative writing — I get where he's coming from. But, ultimately, I like to argue.
"And yet, we still need social workers. And we'd obviously prefer to have social workers who have credentials," I continued. "Sooo... maybe we should pay social workers what they're worth instead of blaming the cost of their degree?"
"The market place obviously doesn't value that type of work or else they would pay more," he countered.
Aaaaand, that brings us to today's topic.
Is pay in certain jobs low because we, as society, don't "value" those jobs?
Let's think of some low-pay jobs. Newspapers reporters, for one. Fast food workers, obviously. Social workers, as my Twitter fan mentioned. Child care workers, for sure. Teachers, in skinflint Indiana at least.
Now let's compare that to what we know to be some of the high-paid workers around here. I know for a fact that workers in the regional RV factories or other manufacturers definitely out-earn the average newspaper reporter. Definitely people making cars at the GM plant in Fort Wayne greatly out-earn the day care workers watching their kids while they're at work.
There's this tweet from me from October 2021: "Today in court I learned that a lifelong meth addict -- recently sober -- with a literal third-grade education and a lengthy criminal history is earning $40+ per hour at his job," at a local industry.
That guy was out-earning the jailers in the county lockup. Out-earning the probation officers keeping tabs on him while he's out on pre-trial release. Out-earning the social workers running the drug rehab programs to help him get and stay clean so he can stay employed.
There are plumbers and bricklayers, stock traders and commercial real estate agents, welders and CNC machinists, engineers.
So, do people building RVs get paid more because we "value" RVs more than day care? Do we value RVs more than K-12 education? Do we value RVs more than police officers?
No, absolutely not. That's not a strike against RV workers — it's good money for those who can hack it, so go ahead get your dollars — but merely to make this point:
The reason we pay RV workers more is because an RVs are a luxury items that retail anywhere from $10,000 to $250,000, depending on the size and type. The profit margins on a camper is going to be a lot higher than the margin on a newspaper or a hamburger. Revenues can grow with increased sales or prices can be raised to earn more, as compared to say, tax-dollar paid teaching.
My daycare charges $275 per week to watch my kid. They could pay their workers more if they raise the price to $400 per week, but it's going to push customers out of the market at that price.
Wages are reflective of the profitability of the industry, which has little to nothing to do with "value" of the job.
How do I figure? Consider this:
I eat fast food. I like fast food. Meanwhile, I don't own an RV. So, to me, a person "flipping burgers" at McDonald's has infinitely more value to me than any of the hundreds of workers making RVs that I don't own and don't plan to purchase.
The wonderful teachers caring for Luke at day care when I'm at work have way more value to me than anyone building a modular home I'm not ever purchasing.
The K-12 teachers in our local schools are worth way more to me than laborers who drop out of high school and then go on to out-earn them in some job with a pay premium because it's hard manual labor.
It's not even just straight up supply and demand. Because there's a shortage of teachers, a shortage of police officers and a shortage of manufacturing workers. But guess which one has more flexibility and more ability to hike its wages to try to compete in its market? Which one has more money to offer a premium to entice people to work that some might view as undesirable?
So is low pay is an indication that society doesn't value that job?
Maybe in some cases, I say from my job in a long-fading industry viewed with outright hostility by some.
But, in many more, I'd actually make the argument that it's the opposite — that jobs that provide little personal or widespread societal benefit are often paid at a higher rate than those that make a bigger impact.
