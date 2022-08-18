Haven’t we been having a BEAUTIFUL August! Who knew August could be so nice?
I hope you are enjoying all the produce coming in from your gardens and the beauty of your hydrangeas, cone flowers, Rose of Sharon and more!
So where do you get your garden tools, your plants, your seeds? It’s time to make a big shout-out to independent nurseries.
I have a neighbor who was really struggling with her plants. She had a beautiful setting, lots of sun, watered when dry, deadheaded when needed, but the plants just wouldn’t grow. They were lackluster and poor. What could be the problem?
Somewhat new at gardening, she was at a loss. She went back to the big-box store she got the original plants from and bought them again — same thing. While there, she had to locate plants and soil herself, no employee was around, and the plants in the yard were starting to strangle in the heat. She asked me what to do.
First, soil that is soil-less — or a light mix of potting soil that doesn’t compact — is generally made of about 1/3 sand, 1/3 peat, and 1/3 perlite for water retention or vermiculite for aeration.
Second, go to an independent nursery or retail garden center. These people are our neighbors and are independent small businesses that need our support. Too often, looking for a bargain, we run to Home Depot, Lowes or Menards or even Walmart and grab the pretty something plant as we grab our toilet paper.
Remember all the invasive species that have been discussed in this column? I am willing to bet 75% came from one of the big-box stores. They don’t know Noble County or you.
Wisdom is worth something! When you go to a local nursery, you are not just paying for a plant. The folks who run these lush greenhouses and garden yards are extremely knowledgeable. They are often families who have been in the business for generations. Knowledge of our specific area and climate could not be more micro! They can discuss soil, insects, critters, shade, sun, water features, mulch and more.
Want a garden hose that lasts? Shears that won’t fall apart? They can point you to the right and best equipment.
Independent growers are also responsive. When you want more organic products and choices, you want more native plants and butterflies, these nurseries respond. They change according to what the local gardener wants. You want worm casings; you get worm casings. Buying from your local greenhouse shows you care and helps determine what is grown in your community. The power of the purse! If we don’t support these knowledgeable small businesses, they will slip away. Be loyal to them.
Another way to support your local greenhouse is to sign up for newsletters or connect with them on social media platforms. If you like your experience, share it with your gardening friends and tell them where the great growers are located. If you do connect, you will often hear about events or even workshops in planting and potting, vegetable gardening, insect removal and more. Garden and landscape centers are natural community centers of the county where environmental, educational, weather and climate concerns are regularly addressed.
In Noble County there are several retail garden centers. Below are three. If you know of other centers in Noble County, I’ll be happy to shout them out and let gardeners know who is out there.
Countryscapes and Gardens, 1680 Lincolnway West, Ligonier, IN 46767
Hulen’s Landscaping, 4061 U.S. 6, Kendallville, IN 46755
Schaller Greenhouse & Landscape, 1825 Old S.R. 3, Avilla, IN 46710
Oh, and my friend? She went to our closest landscape center, Clayton Garden Center in Kosciusko County, and soil was the culprit. Her flower boxes are BEAUTIFUL this year.
Tree Column-Jim Nixon
Editor’s note: This story and photos are published with permission of Purdue
University and courtesy of the Kendallville Tree Commission.
