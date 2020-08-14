Planting a garden in late summer to early fall will extend your gardening season so you can continue to harvest fresh produce after earlier crops are finished. Planting this time of year also avoids most weeds and insects that have come and gone.
Harvesting fall produce can be extended even further by planting in cold frames and hotbeds. Hotbeds and cold frames are built the same, their only difference is their source of heat. The heat for a cold frame is supplied by the sun, whereas the sunlight is supplemented by another heat source in a hotbed. Building either one of these can be as easy as placing straw bales end to end on the ground and topping them with an old window or two. Keep in mind that if your cold frame/hot bed is not automatically vented the “lid” will need to be moved on sunny days so that the plants will not become overheated. Also, the plants in these structures will not be exposed to rain, so check it often for watering needs.
Many spring planted, cool season crops can be planted again in the fall, such as lettuce, spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, peas, cabbage and onions. Refer to the seed packet for the amount of the average days to harvest. The average date for the first killing frost in our area is Oct. 6 through Oct. 15. Count backwards from the first frost date, using the number of days to maturity for the seed you are growing, to determine the last date you should plant.
When buying your spring garden seeds, keep in mind that many garden centers do not carry seedlings for a fall garden planting and you may not be able to find seed packets in the cultivars you want, in the stores when you need them. Stock up on seeds in the spring as you may need to grow your own transplants for the fall.
Begin by pulling those plants that are finished producing and remove them from the garden. Work the soil to a depth of 6 to 8 inches. If your spring garden was heavily fertilized, then you may not need to add any additional fertilizer. If not, then thoroughly mix with the soil, 1 to 2 pounds of a balanced fertilizer, such as 12-12-12, applied per 100 square feet of garden bed.
As the air temperature will be higher when sowing a fall garden than in the spring, a light application of compost, vermiculite or potting soil over the seeded row can prevent a crust from forming over the seeds and will help keep the soil temperature more suitable for germination. You can also sow the seeds a bit deeper to take advantage of the cooler soil. If rainfall is not sufficient, apply 1 inch of water per week, in a single application, to keep the soil moist enough for germination.
Vegetables have differing frost tolerances. Vegetables that will tolerate a light frost are termed semi-hardy and include beets, carrots, lettuce, endive and cauliflower. Tender vegetables damaged by a light frost include beans, eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and squash. Hardy vegetables, or those that can tolerate a hard frost include broccoli, onion, peas, radish, spinach and turnip.
It is recommended to have available a variety of garden blankets, throw cloths and plastic gallon milk jugs to cover and protect plants if a frost should occur. A few weeks of good growing weather can occur after a cold spell.
As always, Happy Gardening!
