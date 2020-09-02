I did not record the first date that I saw it, but I am guessing it was mid- to late-June. At that point my garden vegetables and flowers were not very big and there was much open space. At that point I had two sawhorses on which rested two long timbers on which rested flats of prairie plant plugs. It is an annual thing I do, germinating and propagating native seeds into small pots that are later plugged into areas where I hope to create the feel of native landscapes.
In those early days of propagation, I regularly water the flats and get great joy when the seedlings break soil and begin the next stage of the life cycle. As summer wears on, and this one was particularly arid, it’s important to keep the flats watered.
On this day I was startled by a frog below the flats. It hopped for cover as water dripped below. It turned out to be a 3 to 4-inch, full-grown, northern leopard frog! It is one of my favorites, and while not common, actually officially listed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources as being a species of special concern, I was not totally stunned to see it. Still, I was pleasantly surprised by its presence while quietly watering my prairie plants far from any water. I had never seen one in the garden for the past 19 years I have worked it.
We have fen wetlands on one side of the property and a low area out in the nearby meadow. The fen is wet year-round and provides great habitat for several amphibian species. The wet center of the meadow provides breeding grounds for amphibians in the spring, but then dries up by early to mid-summer. The frogs and toads that breed and lay eggs there returned to nearby woods and wetlands. Any of their offspring that survived the egg and tadpole stage later followed.
The northern leopard frog, Lithobates (formerly Rana) pipiens, is one of just several leopard frog species in Indiana. It lives in the northern one-third of the state, while the southern leopard frog calls the lower one-third home. They were once more common but have become noticeably more rare since the 1970s. Destruction and change of habitat, possible pesticide interference, competition and over-predation with other species, and climate changes are likely reasons for population declines.
They breed in low wetlands, lakeshores with proper habitats, and slow-moving waters. Summertime sees some of their breeding grounds dry up and they move to grassy areas for finding food. They seek cover from dry summer heat among damp vegetation during the day and emerge to hunt on more humid summer nights. Invertebrates make up most of their diet. This frog and I are definitely friends if it helps control any tiny crawlers, hoppers, and fliers that might mess with my garden or prairie plants.
I gradually planted the prairie plugs as summer progressed. Down came the flats and eventually the timbers and sawhorses were put away for another year. I had one flat remaining of random species that needed more time to mature before being set out into the wilds.
On several visits to water that flat during mid-summer, I noted that same, had to be the same, leopard frog right up on top of the flat! Its body covered a couple of plugs, but I did not mind. I came to enjoy it, sometimes it not moving during the sprinkling can shower. I figured during the hot days, this frog found a comfortable spot in the shade of nearby tall, garden plants and the moisture of my periodic waterings.
I was able to look closely at my frog friend. We think of frogs as green, but this one is more of a bronze color, boldly marked with large, round to oval, irregularly arranged spots. A yellow-green rim around each spot gives the whole frog a greenish tint. I read that about 80% have a prominent snout spot in that flat space between the nostrils and eyeballs and this one sported such a feature.
I smiled and came to look forward to Frog at every watering — this lone frog on this small rectangular flat, in a small garden, in a vast upland, far from any water. I was reminded of the big toad we knew years ago, Old Joe. When I was a young boy, Aunt Mary and Uncle Louie ran a small greenhouse business in Illinois. In the low beds among the pipework and pathways lived a big old toad. Thinking back, it might not have been so big, but to a 6- or 7-year-old boy, it was huge! We would “help” with simple chores and always be delighted to discover Old Joe.
When our Joseph was a young boy, we read to him and later he read to himself a series of delightful children’s books by author and illustrator Arnold Lobel. Lobel produced five “Frog and Toad are Friends” books during the 1970s. Each book was several short stories covering the exploits of two anthropomorphic amphibian friends, Frog and Toad. The tales were cute, sometimes poignant, and always with an uplifting message.
Now September, my frog friend has not been around for several waterings. It’s the time of year for frogs to head back to wetlands where they will find the water and mud needed to hunker down for the cold months ahead.
I like to think it appreciated the damp world and occasional showers I provided over this long, hot, dry summer. I know I appreciated Frog.
See you next summer, friend?
