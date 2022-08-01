"Yeah, no one is shocked by this," I put on a retweet of a recent New York Times story.
This past week, the New York Times released a large-scale analysis that came to an unsurprising finding — states with abortion bans, or those likely to pass them, are far less likely to have robust support systems for mothers and children in place.
Restrictive states, on average, have higher percentages of children in poverty, higher percentages of uninsured women, higher percentages of uninsured children, higher rates of low-birthweight babies, higher percentages of teen births, higher infant mortality and higher maternal mortality. None of those states offer paid family leave, fewer have expanded Medicaid via the Affordable Care Act, fewer have raised their minimum wage above the federal $7.25 per hour floor and few provide universal pre-K education.
As you might expect, Indiana is not on the good side of that analysis.
According to the Times' data, Indiana ranks 30th in uninsured women, 41st in maternal mortality, 39th in infant mortality, 23rd in child poverty. The state is one of a handful of red states that has expanded Medicaid, but Indiana lacks paid family leave, has the basement-level minimum wage and offers no universal pre-K.
Comedian George Carlin skewered the issue pretty well in his 1996 comedy special:
"Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t wanna know about you. They don’t wanna hear from you. No nothing! No neonatal care, no daycare, no Head Start, no school lunch, no food stamps, no welfare, no nothing. If you’re pre-born, you’re fine, if you’re preschool, you’re f-----.”
I mean, the New York Times' analysis does back him up.
Last week, during debate of Senate Bill 1, the state's abortion rollback; Senate Bill 3, the stopgap funding bill putting $50 million toward pregnancy support programs; and House Bill 1001, the House's tax refund and financial matters bill; utterly powerless Indiana Democrats seized on these deficiencies and filed copious amendments seeking to appropriate funding for a variety of social support programs, incentives, education initiatives and more.
Those amendments were overwhelmingly rejected last week by the Republican supermajority.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said lawmakers will work out more long-term funding priorities come January, when the General Assembly convenes for its “long” session and crafts a new two-year budget. The old addage in Indianapolis is that you don't "open the budget" mid-term.
So while Democrats are likely to try to make hay over the spending rejections now, I don't totally disagree with Bray's mentality. Major new spending initiatives are best left to budget time and not thrown in mid-stream and the impacts of Indiana passing an near-total abortion ban aren't likely to really hit home until 2023.
That being said, Hoosiers must hold their leaders accountable to this promise come January.
And they should leaders accountable regardless and unattached to whatever may happen with abortion.
The state finished Fiscal Year 2022 with more than $6 billion in the bank. The state is taking in tax revenue hand over fist right now, so lawmakers cannot claim that Indiana doesn't have the money to fund these kinds of programs.
Support for these programs should be untethered from abortion, because they are sorely needed regardless.
Indiana is falling farther behind its peers in education and wages. Rural areas like northeast Indiana are fading and their residents are, on average, less educated and poorer, and the gap between urban/suburban and rural is widening annually.
It's beyond time to invest more heavily in raising Indiana's floor than worrying about its ceiling.
We already know from the state's Terminated Pregnancy Report for 2021 that about two-thirds of women who sought an abortion in the state already have one or more living children.
We also know that abortion rates are higher for lower-educated Hoosier women than for higher-educated ones — 46.2% of abortions were for those with high school education or less, with another 26.43% with "some college, no degree" and 8.3% with an associate's degree. Women with a bachelor's degree or higher accounted for just 15.17% of the 2021 total.
For reasons beyond comprehension, the one data point Indiana's doesn't collect from women getting an abortion is their annual income.
But nationally we know that the majority of women seeking abortions are low-income or impoverished. And we know that, in Indiana, the average female worker earns about 77% of what a same-aged male worker earns. And, combined with other kid(s) at home and lower-education, it doesn't take a genius to figure out financial considerations play a major role here.
But Indiana's stingy social programs impact thousands more than just those women who are seeking abortion. For every woman who chooses not to have an abortion — or, coming soon, those who will be compelled to by the state — Indiana would do more to live up to its claim of being "pro-life" by remembering that life really starts to take off after birth.
I mean, yeah, my son was expensive when he was in utero, but he's much more expensive now that he's out of it.
Therefore lawmakers should take the next five months to aggressively review the state's social support, health care and education programs and come to Indianapolis in January with a significant plan to address the state's shortcomings.
Then we'll see whether our supermarjority — or what survives of it following November elections if voters exact a price for this special session — is really "pro-life" or simply "pro-birth."
