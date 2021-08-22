Q. Last year we had some remodeling done on our 20-year-old home. The work included removing stamped concrete that had completely lost its finish. We replaced it with standard concrete driveway and sidewalks with a light broom texture finish. The edges were very nicely finished with 6” troweled edges and nice wide troweled joints. After they were finished, they sealed the new concrete. The problem is that it looks blotchy or discolored. The concrete contractor originally told us to let it weather and we have done that for almost a year. Is there anything else we can do to make it look better? — A regular reader
A. What can happen is when some of the surface is troweled smooth like the joints and edges, that brings the cement to the surface of the concrete. It will look different than the broomed finish on the rest of the surface.
Sometimes the field of the drive or sidewalk is also troweled before brooming and can also appear different than some of the other.
Yes, over time, generally the darker areas will fade to similar looks to the remainder of the concrete work. I have read that washing the surface with baking soda and water will remove this discoloration. They suggest that you moisten the concrete, apply baking soda to the discolored area, scrub with a brush to form a paste, let it sit for a few minutes, then wash it off.
If this helps remove the discoloration, repeat the process. In cases where it has been sealed already, they recommend that you mix a very diluted acid wash of 1% acid and water to spray and scrub the surface that will remove the concrete sealer and make it blend.
The concrete hardness is not affected either way; just don’t make your acid wash solution any more than 5% or it will harm the surface of the concrete.
If all else fails, you can stain the concrete to several different colors.
