“Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.”
— Lord Byron
Bob Newhart, Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, George Carlin, David Letterman, Jim Gaffigan, the list of comedians is endless.
This quote reminds us, “Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine.”
In 2020, we all need a good laugh. It has been a difficult year. For a number of reasons, all of us have been under a lot of stress.
If you turn on the news, it may make you sick! All we hear about are topics like politics, unemployment, the COVID-19 virus, having to social distance, vacation plans and dinner plans must be canceled, and we shouldn’t spend time with friends and family.
Everyone is a little tense. During these times, it is important that you find ways to laugh.
My wife and I traditionally watch a lot of “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “Two and a Half Men,” to the extent we have a number of the lines memorized. We also have our favorite movies like “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “Office Space,” “Spaceballs,” “Animal House,” and the classic, “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.”
As the quote says, “A good laugh recharges your battery!”
It is a shame that Chris Farley and John Candy are no longer with us. The good news is, we either own the movies or can easily rent them from the local video store close by.
This quote from Victor Borge hits home with me: “Laughter is the shortest distance between two people.” With social distancing issues, we don’t see many people, but we call our friends and family often, and we are always reminded of the fun times that we’ve shared. I suggest that you use your expensive iPhone and connect with your friends and family. Hopefully, you will get past the daily stresses that we all face and discuss some memories that you can laugh about. It may make your day, and the person you are calling!
One of my favorite comedians was George Carlin. His observations about life have always made me think and laugh. Here are a few that you hopefully will enjoy:
“One can never know what a deserted area looks like.”
“Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”
“I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, Where’s the self-help section? She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.”
In 2020, take the time to reach out to your friends and family, and don’t forget to laugh!
