Sports and beer have long been associated together. From the beer at the concession stands to the radio and television broadcasts to even team ownership, breweries have had a vested interest in sports. Today, the athletes themselves are becoming more integrated in all channels of alcohol production including beer. Here’s just a couple of the latest to get into the potent potables field.
Fans of the WWE throughout the 1990s knew the dominance of World Heavyweight Champion “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and his antics after his matches. Following a "victory" in the ring, a "tall boy" can of beer would be tossed to him, cracked open, poured (more spilled than drank) into his mouth and then he would crush the can against his bald head.
Well, this has led to a partnership with El Segundo Brewing (located just minutes south of Los Angeles International Airport) to create Broken Skull IPA. This 16-ounce, four-pack of cans is now available in Indiana, is a 6.7 percent alcohol by volume India pale ale that is well balanced and easy to drink. The color is a hazy gold and has a medium bodied mouthfeel. It is a crushable beer, however I do not recommend using your forehead to do so.
Staying in the South Bay of Los Angeles, BuzzRock Brewing Company in Torrance announced last week a collaboration with Dodgers ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw with the release of Wicked Curve Ale. This is a grapefruit wheat ale, clocking in at 5.3 percent ABV and 18 International Bitterness Units. The beer is only available in the Los Angeles area (or Southland to the locals). Proceeds from Kershaw’s Wicked Curve will go to Ellen and Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, to benefit vulnerable and at-risk children.
Former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip has created a line of beer and is planning on opening a brewery in Phoenix, Arizona next year named Two Time Lagers and Ales. The name is a reference to Waltrip’s twice winning the Daytona 500, in 2001 and 2003. In an interview in the Arizona Republic, Waltrip stated, “… if I retired and if I ever bought a boat, it would be named Two Time. Well, I never bought a boat, but I started a brewery.”
Two Time consists of three beers at this time, Two Time Blonde Ale, Vamanos Mexican Lager and Checkered Past Coconut IPA. At this time, the beers are only available in the metro Phoenix area.
