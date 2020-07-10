This summer has turned dry pretty quickly. While we hope to get a little precipitation towards the end of this week, we are still well below normal on the rain fall scale.
While it may be easy to remember to water and care for our vegetable and flower gardens and lawns, we need to remember our trees as well. Lindsey Purcell, urban forestry specialist with the Purdue University Department of Forestry & Natural Resources, wrote the publication “Drought? Don’t Forget the Trees!” back in 2013, but many of the points are relevant to today:
Water is the most limiting ecological resource for a tree, and without adequate moisture, decline and death are imminent.
What is drought? For us, it is an extended period without precipitation. For a tree, it means moisture in the ground is so limited it cannot extract enough for biological processes. There may be some moisture in the ground, however, it is held so tightly by the soil that the plant cannot get it.
In many situations, prolonged drought conditions weaken trees and they become more susceptible to pests that normally may not invade a healthy tree.
What can we anticipate in the coming years? How a tree responds to subsequent years of drought depends greatly on health and vitality before the prolonged dry conditions and maintenance inputs during these drier times. The best defense against any environmental or biological challenge is good plant health care.
A biological lag effect is common in trees where environmental conditions are challenging and prolonged. We will notice decreases in the number of new leaves formed in the bud and the new stem segments (internodes) present. Thus, tree growth next year will be atypical and, again, create predisposed conditions to diseases and insects if not monitored and managed.
What to do? Obviously we cannot prevent drought. However, there are some measures we can take to make trees more drought-tolerant and to reduce the long-term effects of prolonged dry conditions.
• Always protect tree trunks, especially young trees, from mechanical damage such as string trimmers, lawn mowers and other equipment. Preventing damage to the bark and wood at the base of the tree maintains a continuous ring of water- and food-transporting tissues.
• Reduce competition for available moisture with other plant materials such as turf, shrubs, and groundcovers, where feasible, by removing plants and adding mulch.
• Mulch trees! Never has there been a more compelling reason to maintain adequate levels of mulch than during periods of drought. Use organic mulch such as clean woodchips and apply to a depth of 2 to 3 inches around the plant root zone.
• Water trees, especially young trees, whenever rainfall is insufficient for extended periods. A proven recommendation is to use the 5+5 rule, which says to provide 5 gallons of water plus 5 gallons for every diameter-inch of tree trunk.
For mature and well-established trees, a good rule is to provide 1 inch of supplemental water every week or so to keep leaf moisture adequate.
Trees have managed to do quite well without us for many centuries, growing to be incredible, biological machines that provide us with life-sustaining benefits. However, in urban and suburban environments, trees often require assistance to overcome the challenging situations of these growing conditions. To maintain a vigorous tree, this translates into proper plant health care, which includes adequate moisture. Regardless of the delivery system or technique, when nature isn’t supplying enough water, it is essential to help out with a little care.
