Q. I am kind of mad at myself for storing holiday stuff in my attic because when I got up there now before Thanksgiving, I had insulation fall into my hallway upstairs. There is a plywood spot that is elevated in the attic to store stuff which is nice. There is a cardboard rim about 10” tall that is holding back the attic blown in insulation from the hole and this makes it difficult to get to anything that is stored in the attic. The lid that lays against the ceiling has fiberglass insulation attached to the back of it, but it began to come loose and needs some redoing. What is the best way to make an attic access cover that is removable so we can access stuff in the attic but also provides room for insulation and does not leak heat and cooling? Adam
A. It’s not easy to make the perfect attic access cover but it can be done.
With insulation and the need to have something that seals against air infiltration, the attic has become not the best place to design storage space.
What you really want to build is a tall rim of plywood that is at least several inches taller than the insulation you want to put in the attic. Nowadays, you want an R value of at least R 30 which is 10” of cellulose; R 38 is better which is 12” of cellulose insulation. If you can get between 18”-24” of cellulose insulation, it is fantastic but it can be less effective if air leaks around the edges of your attic access lid.
The best thing to do is to install a 1”x4” rim about 8” up from the ceiling line and build a lid that has clasps on both sides that can be latched to form a tight seal while allowing the lip that sits on the drywall ceiling be able to get lifted, tilted and removed without affecting the latched lid or the actual attic insulation.
If above that latched lid you can now adhere three or four layers of 2” ridged insulation that will give the lid an R value of 40 or above, which is ideal.
