Q. We have had a ton of rain this spring and so we have not had a good chance to spray our eves and exterior windows/doors for spiders. Normally we also spray/fog the tree line and yard for mosquitoes. This year I have noticed an extraordinary number of indoor spiders’ webs. Is there anything I can do to prevent them from coming in? Is there caulking I can do, or should I look for holes in the overhangs of our house? — Jill of Avilla
A. Yes, spiders can become active in the springtime for this is the time when they have baby spiders.
One of their favorite meals is ants some say if you control the ants you control the spiders. I don’t know that that’s completely true, but I do know that the more precautions I take to control insects of all types the better off my house is.
Insects can enter your house by the smallest of openings and can make homes in crawl spaces, basements and attics for generations of spiders. They usually enter your home when the weather gets cold or too wet or too dry in the fall and spring. They can be attracted also when there is a good food source like other insects.
To go over the outside of your home and caulk as many cracks, holes and penetrations you can will help keep them outside but will also help with air infiltration, making your home more efficient. Check around the bottom of the siding of your home to make sure that crack is sealed.
Make sure water is properly draining away from your house and gutters are operating properly to help deter insect growth.
A regular spring and fall exterior clean and spray for all types of insects will help deter them from your home.
Once they are inside there are a couple of safe remedies that will get rid of them — from vinegar and water to commercial indoor insect sprays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.