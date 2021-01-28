DEAR AMOR: Last fall I had my Jerusalem artichoke harvested, picked over and washed. They are consistently one of my best crops. All of this came out of one 4 by 2.5-foot raised bed. Jerusalem Artichokes are easy to grow, requiring little care and moderate water. They grow over 5 feet tall and may require some support in high winds. They grow best in loose soil but will grow in hard soil with lower yields. Harvest them in the fall, after a hard freeze for best results and flavor. While I would not call them invasive, they are quite robust and strong. Once established they will keep coming back if you don’t dig up every tuber. Jerusalem Artichokes are a crunchy vegetable, similar to a radish in texture but tasting more like an artichoke. They can be eaten raw or cooked. I preserve them in a salt brine which retains the crunch. They don’t keep well fresh though. Check the internet for recipes. — Erik
DEAR ERIK: A gardener’s bucket list. Jerusalem artichoke is called by many different names, including sunchoke, earth apple and Canadian truffle, among many others.
It is sold as a gourmet vegetable. It’s marketed only in limited quantities due to present-day consumers’ unfamiliarity with this old-timer, native flower-producing, root crop that looks a lot like a taro root.
Don’t know taro? A small brown potato is a close enough comparison. It can be thoroughly washed, and without the need for peeling, sliced thinly and served raw in salads or cooked like potatoes.
History
But what’s in the name? Some claims that the word “Jerusalem” is a corrupted Italian word, “girasol,” which is translated as “sunflower.” Then, there’s that other speculation that on the Pilgrims’ arrival in the new world, they thought of it as a new food in their “new Jerusalem.”
Jerusalem artichoke is a species of sunflower native to central North America and cultivated by the American Indians as food before the arrival of European settlers.
Benefits
Jerusalem artichokes contain inulin, a starchy substance found in many fruits and vegetables. According to North Carolina State Extension: “After consumption, the inulin is converted in the digestive tract to fructose, which can be more easily tolerated by diabetics than glucose. There are other health advantages attributed to inulin that is in Jerusalem artichokes. For example, it lowers blood cholesterol level; reduces blood sugar level, low density lipoproteins, and triglycerides; and can benefit heart health.”
Planting
Early spring planting is recommended as soon as the soil became workable. Jerusalem artichokes are extremely vigorous growers. If we can grow corn and potatoes, then it is very likely that we will succeed in raising this nutritious food producing plant. Those left-over tubers after a fall harvest will become new plants for the next season, much like a potato that grows on its own in spring if it’s left in the ground.
As a gardener myself, I habitually do not pull out all my root crops as they over-winter very well in the soil. Then again, to prevent it from spreading, plant Jerusalem artichoke tubers in contained beds.
Harvesting
We can surely pull some anytime when we have the need for them, but overall we have to wait for that first frost before gathering all the year’s bounties. The cold spell makes this root crop sweeter.
Lift with garden fork to loosen the soil and locate the tubers, but do it with much caution as these thin-skinned tubers can easily bruise. Bruised or skinned tubers can spoil fast. It is also safe for them to be left in the ground for winter storage and spring harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.