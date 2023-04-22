Q: This time of year is wonderful when the temperatures start to rise, we rake out our flower beds and gardens and begin to get things ready around the house for spring. We usually fertilize the lawn and bug spray around our eves and foundations.
One problem that always occurs is that we get robins that build nests any place they can around the outside of our house. Over the top of light fixtures or over the elbow of down spout drains, over the beams of our decks and then the droppings and debris fall on anything that is below them.
Sometimes I don’t notice them until later and I hate to disrupt what they have built. The next thing you know there are eggs, then hatchlings and then I don’t have the heart to remove them. They are there until the little ones are gone, then I will remove the nests.
Is there any way to get them to stop making nests on our house? We live in a wooded setting, so there are many options for them to build nests. Kathryn
A: Yes, nesting birds can be an annoying problem especially if you live in the woods and forgive the birds, but they are looking for places to build nests that are protected from predators and inclement weather.
One problem that often eludes people is, if you have bird feeders you now are asking for trouble, because they love to be near a food source. There are several ways to discourage birds from building nests, like a rough surface such as spikes like you see often on park buildings etc.
Builders sometimes don’t pay much mind when they build a deck that has a header with blocking, that gives a perfect level spot to build a nest. Sometimes there are Craftsman style homes that have beautiful exterior framing details that also provide perfect spots protected from the weather to build a nest. Shinny objects like foil or hanging chimes can also be deterrents for nest building. I also have seen a homemade natural solution of peppers, water and vinegar that can get sprayed around your house in areas that are common nest building locations. Also, it doesn’t hurt to have a good hunting cat around the house.
