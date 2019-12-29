For several months the Plymouth Rotary Club has been looking for a community project to support. Jackie Wright, executive director of Marshall County Council on Aging, suggested at a recent meeting we consider a bus shelter. Such a shelter could be used in coordination with Marshall County Public Transit. In addition, it could be a place for school children to wait for the school bus in the morning so they could get out of inclement weather and be safe.
Many residents living in senior housing do not have a car. A bus stop shelter would give them a place to wait for public transit. Another group who could take advantage of bus stop shelters is ALICE workers — Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. These are people who have income above the U.S. poverty level but less than the basic cost of living. Very often they cannot afford a car and have to walk to work.
If there were bus stops at critical locations, such as the business area on North Michigan Street where they could catch public transit, it would help them get to and from work. Bus shelters would also help them not have to walk long distances in bad weather and would provide a protected place for them to wait.
At this Christmas season we are reminded of Mary and Joseph seeking shelter in Bethlehem after a long journey. All of the regular rooms were taken because the town was over-crowded because of the census. It was because of the generosity of an innkeeper who let the couple use a stable, that there was a protected place for Jesus to be born.
ALICE workers help to make our community run smoothly. We meet them at Walmart, fast food restaurants, retail stores, and various other places. The local United Way is working to find ways to provide assistance for ALICE households.
At this Christmas season, as we remember the generosity of the innkeeper, we might consider how we might be generous with the ALICE people who make our lives a little easier.
A place to begin is to identify just who are the ALICE workers we engage with on a regular basis. Might we show our gratitude for the service by giving them a gift at this Christmas season? We can encourage the Council on Aging to develop a transportation system that will help them get around town. We can encourage the business clubs, groups and organizations with which we are associated, to help provide bus stop shelters where they can wait.
The innkeeper gave Mary and Joseph shelter and security. As we move into a new year, let us all remember those who might need bus shelter to protect them from the storms of life as they go about their daily activities: children waiting for a school bus, senior citizens waiting for a ride, ALICE workers on their way to and from work.
You never know, there might just be the day that each of us might also take advantage of the shelter too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.