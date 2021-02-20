The Topeka Fire Department received a donation in February 2020 to cover the cost of purchasing a new grain bin rescue device. The device, at left, allows firefighters to build a wall of protection around a victim of a grain bin accident, protecting him as the grain around him is carefully removed . On hand for the check presentation were Ron Troyer, town of Topeka; Steward Bender, Topeka fire chief; Mike Cunningham, a local Pioneer seed dealer; Justin Cunningham, a Pioneer seed dealer; and Paul Georgen, a regional Pioneer seed company representative.