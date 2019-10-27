Q. Our 2,800 sq. ft. house was built about 20 years ago. It was custom built in a local subdivision and I think it has performed well energy wise. We had some electrical work completed in the home’s attic recently and the builder had built a 2” Styrofoam curb around the attic access hole in the attic of the upstairs hallway. There is a set of pulldown stairs in the garage, but the attics do not connect. When the electrician was getting up and down from the second story attic, he damaged the Styrofoam curb that holds the 24” or so of blown insulation. Is there a more secure/durable answer to this curb? — Allen of DeKalb County
A. Yes, there are a couple of ways to deal with your issue. The best way, in my opinion, is to frame with 3/4” plywood or stacked 2”x12” framing lumber forming that curb. It now will hold back the attic insulation that should be at least 30” deep.
You should also build an insulated panel that will lay down onto the trim of the attic access. This panel wants to fit snugly against weather stripping and be at least 24” tall so you can maintain at least R-38 insulation.
An energy engineer calculated that an attic access without insulation that’s 10 sq. ft. will negatively affect a 1,000 sq. ft. attic by 27%. The attic access in your garage should also be insulated at least to the insulation value of the garage attic which today is normally the same as the house even if it is kept at a lower temperature setting.
One of the biggest energy losing factors for the attic access is air infiltration around the edges. If it’s without insulation, it’s a direct heat/cool loss to the attic.
Be sure to check the depth of the insulation because after 20 years it has compressed and is of less R value. You probably will need to add more blown insulation.
Be sure to make sure that if the electrician moved some insulation to perform his work that he raked it back in place or again you will have a weak spot of insulation value.
