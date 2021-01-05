Usually I end each year with a toasts-and-raspberries column. I hoist a glass to the great things that happened in the last 12 months, and lob some hisses at the bad stuff.
Like everything else in 2020, this column will be different from past ones. Not that there aren’t good things that happened in 2020, but the whole year gets a big fat raspberry for the pandemic’s ongoing bad juju that overshadows everything.
People have interesting ideas about how to bring good luck to a new year. My mom’s New Year tradition was to cook lima beans for dinner, joking that the side dish would “start off the year with a bang.”
Memes on Facebook credit the Irish and the Germans with opening the doors and windows wide to let the old year escape and let the new year breeze in.
Indiana’s state park system, including Chain O’Lakes State Park near Albion, has a tradition called First Day Hike on Jan. 1. It’s based on the premise that getting out into nature and fresh air — even if it’s cold — will start the year off right.
In a change this year, people hiked the park’s trails individually rather than in groups to keep the virus at bay.
Another annual tradition, Polar Bear Plunges are for those hardy souls who want an invigorating, refreshing start to a new year. Unfortunately, they were canceled this year because of the virus.
The first recorded polar bear plunge was in Boston in 1904. The event has gained popularity as a fundraiser for charity and a way to celebrate New Year’s Day in the United States, Canada and several European countries.
Fort Wayne has hosted a plunge into the St. Joe River for many years. A more recent plunge, held annually in February in Allen County, benefits Special Olympics. A Polar Bear Plunge in Hamilton Lake raises money for the Lions Club by charging spectators to watch the fun.
A plunge into a frozen-over river or lake is an act of daredevil bravery — or the dumbest thing you will do all year. No challenge in the coming year will be as daunting as a dip in cold water in January.
I know because I did it — once.
KPC Media reporter Kathryn Bassett, my dear friend and partner-in-crime, talked me into doing the plunge in Hamilton on the last day of 2008. She was writing a first-hand account of her experience for the newspaper and wanted company.
Well, why not? A cold-water dunking might be just the thing to change the course of a year that had blessed me with an overnight job in the newsroom that no one wanted, and a tanking economy that would become the Great Recession.
And it’s only fair, I thought. After all, I talked her into joining me for tap dancing lessons.
On Plunge Day, the Hamilton Fire Department cut ice out of Hamilton Lake near the public beach to expose the water. It’s maybe 20 degrees with a stiff wind.
Kathryn and I wrap ourselves in dry towels and venture out of our warm cars to the shore. Organizers divided the swimmers into groups so the firefighters could keep an eye on everyone.
Kathryn and I made a pact to run into the water and right back out. Soon our group gets the signal to go. We let out a primal yell and run straight in.
The cold water stings my legs like a thousand needles, then they go numb. The cold takes my breath away for a second. The next second I’m running back toward the beach. I can’t wait to dry off and get back in my warm car.
People thought we were nuts to do it, and maybe we were, but it’s a great story to tell at parties. There’s also the feeling that if we did this silly thing, we could do anything.
Even though the pandemic has robbed us of many things in 2020, here’s hoping that 2021 brings us health and happiness.
