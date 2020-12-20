“Oh, Lord God! You have made the heavens and earth by your great power; nothing is too hard for you!” (Jeremiah 32:17 Life Application Bible)
“Jesus replied, ‘What is impossible with man, is possible with God.”’ (Luke 18:3 Life Application Bible)
The ember flames of the fire cast a loving light of beauty as the flames flickered about, as the old woman swayed, slowly rocking back and forth in a rocking chair.
Thoughts expressed of times gone by, missed opportunities in life; wrong choices; not that she sat alone, her precious kitty, who loved her so much, she felt, was there gently purring, and me, her friend.
Her daughter had passed away at too young an age, causing the old woman’s heart to never recover from the sadness. She had fond memories of the daughter as a child, however, adulthood brought “less togetherness,” due to friction that often comes about in families.
She felt much sorrow in her heart and soul. She had a granddaughter, however, did not get to see her very often and it brought tears to her eyes and she wept softly as the warmth of the flames seem to soothe her soul a bit.
Her daughter had been adopted, as a baby, at 3 days of age, by the old woman and her husband.
The old woman had experienced many “strange” happenings in her life and knew that God was always with her, however, sometimes, we need that “human” communication, right on the spot, and that is not always possible, especially in these times of pandemic life.
She often talked to God, out loud and this night of all nights, she needed that communication, i.e. prayer, to commence. Even though no “voice” would be heard she was assured of His listening and then His answers.
As she sat there, she decided to go to her Facebook page and see if anyone might have written something special to her — not really expecting anyone to be up late at night, on Christmas eve. As she opened her page, there was a private message to her.
Not recognizing the name, she clicked on it anyway.
As she read the message she could not believe what she was seeing written to her. A young woman from another state had found her name through a relative in her family who had done a DNA test on Ancestry and lo and behold ... this young woman was her daughter’s half-sister!
As she continued to read, her eyes filled with tears of “unbelief; joy; and wonderment. How could this possibly be, she asked, out loud.”
No matter how late it was in the evening, she responded.
Over the next few days, pictures and stories were exchanged and a whole “new” family opened up for her.
The young woman resembled her daughter so much and with the information exchanged there was no denying, this young woman was related.
One of the most astonishing parts of this story, I heard, was that the young woman seemed to be a lot like the “old woman” in her beliefs. Amazing how God works these wonders.
The old woman called her Granddaughter later and told her about this happening and communication was started. A whole new family for her Granddaughter had come into her life!
Was this a miracle happening around this time of year; a miracle of two people finding love exists between “blood-related” and “non-related blood” just a “happenstance;” or was it “What is impossible for man, is possible for God.” (Luke 18:2 Life Application Bible)
We might question why God waited until this timing to “introduce” these people to each other. We might ask, “Why, God, did this not happen when the old woman’s daughter was alive? The old woman had given her daughter a gift of a DNA test a few years back and the daughter never talked much about the results. Why, we ask, why?
Only God knows His plans He has for us. It is all in His timing ... I know the old woman feels that her daughter is looking down from Heaven and seeing all this coming together to ease the sorrow in many lives and to bring joy to the newly found information that there is more family to meet when, in God’s timing, we go to our Heavenly home where all is well!
So, I know the old woman imagines in her mind’s eye, the joy that her daughter is feeling because now her daughter has a “new” family to meet, who looks like her; has the same likes, hobbies, interests, loves dogs, and so on.
The old woman said when she was raising her children, an adopted baby boy and a biological son ... they always had cats ...
There again is that “silver thread” that I have written about that connects us to God in Heaven and I believe to all our loved ones who have gone before us.
Life is filled with so much sorrow; worry; pettiness; and just humans being so self-centered. God sends us these miracles, as I call this story, to awaken us to the joy that is truly here for us amid all of the other worldly problems.
If we can rise above our sinful and selfish ways and listen, see and feel the “impossible gifts” He gives to us, just maybe this Christmas season we can really for the first time in our lives see the miracles of the “found family,” and look around in our lives and see what miracles God sends to us.
I pray you too have miracles, be they minute or like a shooting star across the sky, causing you to look up to see the wonderment He sends us ... I pray you find them and share your stories and your love with all mankind.
Please love others as God loves you; please love others as you love yourself; please love all the gifts He sends to us.
Please, I ask in Jesus’ name, for us all to be as He made us to be and put our petty differences aside and begin the New Year with hope, charity, thankfulness, kindness and most of all love and forgiveness toward our fellow brothers and sisters.
May you and your families have a very blessed Christmas and a blessed and healthy New Year. Please remember to love your animal companions as God loves them as well and pray for all animals and people all over the world.
I ask this in Jesus’ name, knowing that we all shall receive the love that truly abounds in this world.
