KENDALLVILLE — A pair of stories about an alleged murder in Garrett over Memorial Day weekend were the most popular stories on kpcnews.com in the past week.
Both stories from The Star in Auburn, the first about the arrest in the case and a follow-up with more details after charges were officially filed, topped 17,000 pageviews each.
Michelle Converset, 48, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, is facing murder charges for allegedly bludgeoning her husband to death in their home.
In the course of a death investigation, an autopsy showed that the man had injuries not consistent with an accidental fall, which is what Converset had told police may have caused the death.
Mr. Converset had suffered multiple rib fractures, which caused a collapsed lung and bleeding, and that the injuries were not consistent with a fall, the affidavit said.
Upon interview, Converset allegedly told police she had struck her husband multiple times with various objects while he was asleep.
Crime stories were popular as a whole this past week, with four of the top five stories being crime related:
1) Garrett woman allegedly killed husband with blow — 18,977 pageviews
2) Garrett woman charged with murder — 17,305 pageviews
3) Steuben man sentenced for child porn, repeat sex offenses — 8,496 pageviews
4) Auburn protest rally is being rescheduled — 4,615 pageviews
5) Alleged gun incident leads to charges — 4,555 pageviews
6) Local COVID-19 cases rise as state hits all-time testing high — 3,234 pageviews
7) Protest in downtown Angola was peaceful — 2,880 pageviews
8) RV sales jump through the roof — 2,778 pageviews
9) UPDATE: River Oaks trade area blocked off while Cal City, Hammond extend curfew (Indiana wire) — 2,510 pageviews
10) Life-long educator retires — 2,491 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, two stories about COVID-19 cases spiking in the region and a story about Kendallville canceling its fireworks show were the top three most popular posts:
May 30: Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb counties all had case counts increase by more than 20% since Monday as local counties go through a small spike — 11,398 people reached, 69 reactions, 29 shares, 33 comments
June 3: New cases in LaGrange County have increased 70% since Memorial Day nine days ago, while Noble County’s case count is up 36% and DeKalb County is up 48% despite lower overall numbers — 7,557 people reached, 390 reactions, 100 shares, 200 comments
June 1: (Shared from the News Sun) If you’re looking for a place to catch a fireworks show this summer, cross Kendallville off your list — 5,723 people reached, 46 reactions, 84 shares, nine comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a peaceful protest in Angola, the death of an Auburn city councilman and a report of a loose kangaroo near Kendallville (which set a new all-time reach record for The News Sun) topped reader interest this week:
May 31: (The Herald Republican) Protestors were peaceful in downtown Angola Sunday afternoon — 5,414 people reached, 437 reactions, 80 shares, 108 comments
June 1: (The Star) One of Auburn’s most accomplished residents has passed — 414 people reached, 193 reactions, 15 shares, 59 comments
May 28: (The News Sun) WEIRD NEWS: Police are out north of Kendallville on a call looking for a “small kangaroo.” It’s reportedly caused a traffic backup and at least one accident — 39,139 people reached, 1,540 reactions, 435 shares, 456 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.