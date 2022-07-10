KENDALLVILLE — A traffic stop that led to a meth bust landing four people in the Noble County Jail was the top story of the week on kpcnews.com.
A quartet of area residents ended up celebrating the Fourth of July in the Noble County Jail following a traffic stop initiated by the Kendallville Police Department early Monday morning.
Two of the four — a woman from Waterloo and an Albion man — face preliminary charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, after approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine was allegedly discovered in the vehicle, Kendallville police said.
Arrested and booked into the Noble County Jail were:
• Christina M. Johnston, 34, of the 500 block of West Douglas Street, Waterloo, on a charge of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony. Johnston was held without bond.
• Timothy L. Slone, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 50W, Albion, on a charge of dealing methamphetamine (conspiracy), a Level 2 felony. Slone was held without bond.
• Heather A. Lambert, 28, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Lambert was held on $2,500 bond.
• Zachary L. Moser, 31, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Moser was held on $2,500 bond.
The story picked up more than 3,600 views online in the week.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories of the week from June 30 through July 6:
1) 4 arrested on meth charges — 3,623 pageviews
2) Steuben County’s Fourth of July schedule — 1,334 pageviews
3) Auburn man sentenced to 90 years for child molesting — 1,330 pageviews
4) LaGrange inventor solves the slow cooker lid problem — 1,239 pageviews
5) Evan Skinner (obituary) — 998 pageviews
6) Toxoplasmosis continued: Cats can be source of human disease (health column) — 982 pageviews
7) Indiana Rail Experience comes to Angola — 904 pageviews
8) DNR investigating Big Long Lake drowning — 587 pageviews
9) Man facing charges after naked scuffle with police — 522 pageviews
10) New gun law effective today — 519 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook pages, posts about gravel roads in the four-county area, a Shipshewana inventor and housing affordability were the top posts of the week:
July 3: Depending on where you’re driving in the four-county area, you may be hitting a lot of gravel roads. Or not — 11,049 people reached, 21 reactions, 11 shares, 23 comments
June 30: (Shared from The News Sun) After doing catering jobs in the past and having to deal with a half-dozen lids with nowhere to go, Long invented the Liddit, an add-on that holds your slow cooker lid — 6,981 pageviews, 41 reactions, 17 shares, seven comments
July 5: Housing prices have already been spiraling up and up as short supply and high demand brought on crazy bidding wars. But now, housing affordability is taking another hit as borrowing has become more expensive due to interest rate hikes aimed at tamping down inflation. That being said, older residents are likely to look at 5-6% interest rates as a bargain compared to what they paid in decades past. — 6,911 people reached, 13 reactions, six shares, five comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a historic train ride in Steuben County, the Days Inn demolition in Auburn and Shipshewana’s Liddit inventor were the top posts of the week:
June 30: (The Herald Republican) The train came to town today — 2,090 people reached, 101 reactions, 16 shares, 12 comments
July 6: (The Star) Former Days Inn coming down to make way for new development along 7th Street in Auburn — 2,908 people reached, 59 reactions 47 shares, 33 comments
June 30: (The News Sun) Ever taken the top off your slow cooker and been like “OK, now where do I set this lid down?” Well, Shipshewana’s Bob Long has the solution for you — 8,280 people reached, 75 reactions, 23 shares, eight comments
