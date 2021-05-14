As everyone in this area remembers, Mother’s Day had a big surprise for all of us: snow!
In addition to snow, mothers and grandmothers were showered with good wishes and, in some cases, other kinds of surprises. My Mother’s Day began with an early morning call from Chile. “Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma Grace,” Priscilla, 5, said sweetly and the two of us had a delightful and wide-ranging conversation. Then Catherine and Oliver, 3, joined in. “Oliver, say ‘Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma Grace,’” Catherine said. In a deep voice — sounding like a gruff, elderly man with acute laryngitis — Oliver said, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, GRANDMA GRACE!” “Oliver!!!” Catherine said in dismay. “Say ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ in a nice voice!” So in the same deep gruff tone, Oliver said, “HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, GRANDMA GRACE IN A NICE VOICE!!!”
Courtney’s husband Dalen brought some cotton candy home from a nurse appreciation event for the kids. Their oddly British 3-year-old, Tia, said, “I’d like some pink candy floss please.” Apparently cotton candy was invented by a British dentist — probably needed more business! — Courtney Zuehsow of rural Garrett
Cotton candy (called candy floss in Britain) can indeed be traced back to a British dentist.
Wikipedia states: Cotton candy or candy floss is a spun sugar confection that resembles cotton. It usually contains small amounts of flavoring or food coloring.
The candy is made by heating and liquefying sugar, spinning it centrifugally through minute holes — by which the sugar rapidly cools and re-solidifies into fine strands. It is often sold at fairs, circuses, carnivals, and festivals — served in a plastic bag or on a stick or paper cone.
Cotton candy is made and sold globally—as candy floss in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Egypt, India, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and as fairy floss in Australia.
Several places claim the origin of cotton candy, with some sources tracing it to a form of spun sugar found in Europe in the 19th century. At that time, spun sugar was an expensive, labor-intensive endeavor and was not generally available to the average person. Others suggest versions of spun sugar originated in Italy as early as the 15th century.
Machine-spun cotton candy was invented in 1897 by dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton, and first introduced to a wide audience at the 1904 World’s Fair as “Fairy Floss” with great success, selling 68,655 boxes at 25 cents (equivalent to $7.11 in 2019) per box.
Joseph Lascaux, a dentist from New Orleans, Louisiana, invented a similar cotton candy machine in 1921. In fact, the Lascaux patent named the sweet confection “cotton candy” and the “fairy floss” name faded away, although it retains this name in Australia. In the 1970s, an automatic cotton candy machine was created which made the product and packaged it. This made it easier to produce and available to sell at carnivals, fairs, and stores in the 1970s and on.
In the United States, National Cotton Candy Day is celebrated on Dec. 7 ... but to me it seems that Cotton Candy Day is celebrated any day a county fair is occurring!
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
