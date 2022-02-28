I thought we were past this.

On Thursday night, I had my first dream ever about nuclear war.
I was at a party or some type of gathering. Someone there suggested everyone play a game together and said to download some new app which everyone was using nowadays. I protested, stating that I’m too old for apps that kids these days are using.
All of this tracks pretty well.
I wandered over to a large window looking out over a semi-wooded area (it was day time) and noticed an odd looking cloud in the distance.
“Hmmm, that’s weird,” I thought.
And then, poof. Off in the distance, a new white cloud rising from the ground, a mushroom head sprouting into the air.
“Ummm,” I said. And then another. And another. And another. “You guys better come look at this!”
We stood around at the window watching as like six, seven new pillars of smoke rose into the sky. It must have been some ways off, because the house we were in was fine (which probably isn’t accurate if there was a bomb going off close enough that you’d be able to see the clouds from it, but hey, I’ve never lived through a nuclear blast so my brain is making it up as it goes).
I woke up.
I grabbed my phone. It was like 4 a.m. I hopped over to Twitter to check whether Russian nuclear bombs had been detonated anywhere on earth. They hadn’t.
I settled back in to uneasy sleep with the recognition that, maybe not tonight, but the possibility that it happens some day is now much higher than it had been just a week prior.
I suppose, for the first time in a long time, the Cold War isn’t so cold any more is it?
Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine on pretenses so laughably made up they seem like they’d come off the dubiously-named Truth Social app, humanity is enjoying another war.
Russia had been parading and waving its sabres around at the Ukrainian border for months and maybe it was naive to think it wasn’t going to eventually result in an invasion. Maybe I’ve been desensitized over years and years of North Korea doing the blowfish routine with South Korea that I figured this was just blowhards blowing hard as in the case of Kim Jong-Un.
And then on Thursday, Russia starting shelling over the border and invaded.
I guess the other naive part of me thought that maybe humanity had evolved past this.
Wars and the reasons we fight them are animalistically stupid at base, but this Russia/Ukraine one may rank among the stupidest.
Wars being fought over political regimes (Yemen) and religious extremism (ISIS) are moronic, while ethnic genocide (Myanmar, Tigray War) is simply barbaric at a level that boggles the mind.
But the war in Ukraine is basically over borders, land, natural resources and the notion of some nostalgic glory of Asian empires long since collapsed.
Russia opted to kill people in Ukraine over dirt and rocks, basically. “We’re going to take your land and it’ll be ours now, fwahaha!”
I could understand battling for scarce resources in maybe, oh, medieval days when having access to arable land or iron or waterways might give you and your people a better chance at long-range survival.
But even by colonial days when our American ancestors were slaughtering Native Americans so they could expand their borders and add Indiana to their country, was the bloodshed required to claim this really worth it? We really couldn’t have all just gotten along and integrated into a society together?
But in the modern age, where resources can be moved to any part of the world, where you can access people and information from any corner of the globe instantly, where our cultures and economics and shared success is so intertwined, do we really have to be killing people for land?
Maybe thermonuclear war isn’t a bad option. Humanity had a good go of it. But maybe it’s time to call it on this failed experiment.
OK, that brief moment of nihilism aside, what’s worse is that Putin and his thug empire will just get away with it.
Americans by and large don’t care about Ukraine — well, 30% cared when Trump was trying to strong-arm their president into launching a smear campaign and a different 30% of Americans cared about Ukraine when Hunter Biden was supposedly committing the greatest international crimes in record history there — and after we all just watched 20-plus years of occupation of Afghanistan dissolve in about a month’s time, no one wants to go toe-to-toe with would-be Soviet 2.0s in Eurasia.
Neither does any other Western nation, who will all sit around wagging their fingers and passing economic sanctions that will likely end up doing less than nothing. At some point, Russia will overwhelm Ukraine by force or, eventually, end up in an Afghanistan-like quagmire where a die-hard insurgency will kill and maim their occupiers for years and years and years to come.
Then, who’s next? And does it really matter? Russia wants to annex another who-cares tiny ex-Soviet state in the region? The U.S. and U.K. and Germany and France won’t do jack about it.
Then, eventually, at some point, like all braggadocious tyrants, Putin will go one step too far or make one critical error or die of old age and leave a power vaccuum behind him. And then it will explode outward and cause some new world war or his science project empire will collapse inward and cause a new wide-ranging civil war.
Regardless, how many thousands will end up dying?
And for what?
Dirt and rocks, lines on a map and some idiot sense of glory?
Maybe some day our descendants will look back at their neutered history books in Indiana and shake their heads at what kind of stupid barbarians we apparently still are in this “modern” age.
I thought we were past this.
Guess not.
