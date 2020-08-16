No offense to St. Louis, but Indiana’s Vincennes could well be called the gateway to the west.
We experienced Vincennes’ fascinating and largely unsung history earlier this month.
When it was created in 1790, Knox County extended to Canada and encompassed all or part of the present states of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Ohio. It was the first county in the Northwest Territory.
The county seat of Knox County, Vincennes is on the lower Wabash River in southwest Indiana. More than 500 miles long and the state river of Indiana, the Wabash serves as the Indiana/Illinois border in our state’s southwest; in southern Indiana, the Ohio River is Indiana’s border with Kentucky.
At Vincennes, we walked to Illinois on the bridge over the Wabash River. Greeting us on the Illinois side was a memorial commemorating Abraham Lincoln’s journey with his family across the Wabash into Illinois when he was 21. Indiana, we are proud to say, was Lincoln’s home during his formative years.
Founded in 1732, Vincennes — with a population of about 18,000 today — was the largest city in Indiana Territory. It was also the safest spot in Indiana Territory, relatively speaking. For many years, because of the Native Americans, it was dangerous for settlers in other locations such as northeast Indiana.
Indiana Territory should not be confused with Indian Territory, much farther west. Indiana Territory included Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and much of Michigan and Minnesota. It was a land of the Indians, hence Indiana’s eventual name.
Indiana Territory was the first new territory created from lands of the Northwest Territory. Vincennes was the capital of Indiana Territory from 1800-1813.
During the early 1800s, Native Americans were increasingly forced north; the fur trade — mainly beaver pelts — had died out and it was harder for the Native Americans to get food. The main tribes in Indiana were the Miami, Delaware and Potawatomi.
Tecumseh was unable to unite the Indians, creating one of the main reasons for their inability to defend their native lands, even though at the time there were about five times as many Native Americans as Americans.
A native of Virginia, William Henry Harrison, was tapped by President Thomas Jefferson to give the Native Americans three options: (1) become like the white man, (2) leave or (3) fight and “we will crush them.”
In those days the concept of all men being equal meant all white men. Our guide, Jon Mays, program developer with Vincennes State Historic Sites, was the source of most of my information in this article. Mays said Jefferson had a romantic vision of the educated yeoman farmer as the ideal voter.
Jefferson was afraid of a standing army and believed in the citizen soldier; it was following the Civil War that people started to think of themselves as “we are all Americans.” Prior to that there was great emphasis on states’ rights, with Jefferson at the forefront.
Many of the concepts that Jefferson advocated for with his writing, he did not push for.
Here are some fun facts from Vincennes:
• Native American men loved colorful and elaborate clothes. Occasionally American fighters would be surprised to see warriors garbed in colorful European women’s dresses.
• Called Jefferson Academy, the first public school in Indiana Territory opened in 1801. The original school building was torn down in the 1830s to build a cathedral. Because the Catholic Church keeps good records, historians knew how to build the replica.
• The one-room school was headed by Father Rivet; religious leaders were among the few people who could read. Father Rivet owned 200 books, and he used his personal library for instruction. For example, the ancient Greek writings of Euclid were used to teach geometry. Students learned in two ways: working in small groups and rote memorization.
• About 25 boys and girls up to age 17 or 18 were enrolled; attendance was not required. Tuition was $16 a year plus firewood; no one wanted to use tax money to fund the school.
• About half the students were Protestant. Father Rivet did not teach Bible lessons. However, he probably included moral and ethical instruction. In those days, churches and parents were teaching religion. That was the reason for the separation of church and state.
• Students studied English, French and Latin; about half of the students spoke French in their homes; English was spoken by the newcomers. In schools, the most important language was Latin, the international language for almost 2,000 years. Later English replaced Latin as the international language of science and learning.
• To help teach science, the school had a machine that could generate static electricity. It would be another four decades before inventors came up with a practical use for electricity — the telegraph in 1844. Until then, electricity mainly was reserved for parlor tricks. Ben Franklin liked to shock the ladies.
• Indiana Territory’s first newspaper was founded in 1804 by Elihu Stout who came from Kentucky at the age of 21. The Indiana Gazette was a weekly with no local news. People already knew the local news. The Indiana Gazette mainly had month-old news from big cities. The Facebook of the day was the tavern and backyard fences.
• Indiana Territory’s government first officially met in 1811 in the Red House. Downstairs was the House of Representatives (nine men) and upstairs was the Senate (five men). The un-elected clerk may have been the only person in the building who could read, write and count well. There were no literacy requirements for lawmakers.
• In 1811 the lawmakers voted to move the capital from Vincennes to Madison, Indiana; the anti-Harrison factions feared that Harrison, a wealthy native of Virginia, favored plantations and slaves. The poor farmers had moved to Indiana Territory to get away from aristocracy and conditions they felt were economically unfair. In Vincennes, Harrison had a large number of indentured servants, not slaves.
• A conspiracy theory at the time was that Vincennes was controlled by Virginia. The vote to move the capital from the “rich place” (Vincennes) to Madison was unanimous, but Harrison vetoed it and the lawmakers were not allowed to override his veto.
• Harrison became a general in the War of 1812 and went north with the army. With Harrison away and unable to exercise a veto, legislators met in 1813 and voted to move the capital to Corydon, home of Jonathan Jennings, the leader of the anti-Harrison movement.
• Harrison eventually resigned as governor and moved to Ohio. It was precisely 27 years after 1813 that William Henry Harrison became president in 1840.
• In 1816 Indiana became a state and Jennings became the first governor. The capital was moved in 1825 to Indianapolis, the largest American city not on a major waterway. Beginning in the 1840s, the railroads helped Indianapolis explode in population.
And why is Vincennes the gateway to the west? Because at Vincennes George Rogers Clark won a decisive battle that ensured our nation would have a west.
Quoting from text under the murals at the George Rogers Clark Memorial:
“Following the settlement of the Northwest Territory (Indiana Territory was the first new territory created from lands of the Northwest Territory), the nation continued its progress toward the Pacific Ocean with the purchase of the Louisiana Territory from France on April 30, 1803 ... Lewis and Clark (William Clark was the younger brother of George Rogers Clark) still retain the reputation as the men who opened the nation to the ocean, and St. Louis still holds the reputation as the gateway to the west. However, had George Rogers Clark not been here in Vincennes in 1779, the chain of events that led to the Pacific would never have been set in motion. Without control of Fort Sackville (at Vincennes) ... the United States might have ended immediately west of the 13 original colonies ... The actions of George Rogers Clark and his small force of frontiersmen who marched through the flooded and freezing wilderness in 1779 completely changed the course of American history. Their actions eventually enabled the new nation to continue its progress from sea to shining sea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.