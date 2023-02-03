Lila Grace, almost 1, is very mobile. She gets everywhere by scooting herself around. Last week, on snow day, Lila Grace came to her grandparents’ house for lunch with her four older sisters: Eva Claire, 8; Maria Joy, 7; Teresa Diane, 4; and Violette Ann, 2. They came in clamoring happily with the news that, “Lila can walk!!!” Grandparents Vi and Phil were amazed. Then Teresa said, “I hold her hand.” Maria chimed in, “Actually two of us hold her hands.” Eva with a big smile, added, “And I move her feet!” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
+++
In case you’re wondering what E-learning a child with ADHD is like, here’s an transcript of Sebastian completing an iPad assignment in which he had to dictate a summary of If You Give a Mouse a Cookie. Sebastian is the oldest son of Katy Anderson Mauricio of Fort Wayne.
Well, the main character was the mouse and the setting was the house. Mouse and house rhyme! Wow, that’s awesome. Wow wow that’s good for a mouse to live in a house. Mom, if mouse and mice came to our house then I’ll make them live in the same house and then we’ll you will make a cardboard house for them. Yeah, and we would paint it and then we would stick the mouse down the chimney, and then … (Katy cut off recording here.)
+++
Former Kendallville resident Erika Katon of Noblesville wrote in early January that she wants “to forever remember that today Reed thinks that the remote is called ‘Reed’s mote.’” Reed turned 2 at the end of January.
+++
While going through old letters and photos, I found a four page typed letter to my father’s family in South Bend, from my mom, who was 25 at the time. Mom and Dad (called Corky) were living in Connecticut. I was 4. It was written in 1957.
On page 3 the letter has a poem. Like her father, my mother enjoyed creating rhymes from time to time. The lamp was from my father’s parents’ home.
Ode to an Old Lamp
Wobbly old lamp with flopping shade
Over the years all knocked askew,
Corky and Violette jumped and played
Lighted in their games by you.
From the corner shone your beam
As toy soldiers marched to fight
Across the rug. Then next a team
Of Indians burst through the night.
Little boy would fidget, wiggle and frown,
So hating his sum and so confused,
While tight-mouthed and loyal, you stood glowing down
As textbook was dropped and Bat Man perused.
You warm a nursery again, old lamp
Under whose light my loved one grew,
While children of Corky romp and scamp.
Who wants a shiny lamp all new?
Thank you, Mom!
+++
Thank you to everyone who shares photos and/or stories. When you share your stories and/or photos, you brighten the lives of many people.
