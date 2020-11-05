Election hoopla is all about candidates, political parties and rhetoric. Most voters never give a thought about what takes place to allow them to exercise their right to vote, but they should. Without volunteer inspectors, judges and poll clerks to set up and operate precinct polls or vote centers, elections couldn’t happen.
Political parties are responsible for recruiting volunteers to staff election polls. The majority party supplies the poll inspectors, who are in charge of the poll, but there are equal numbers of poll clerks and judges from both parties.
I’ve volunteered as a poll worker in DeKalb County since 2018. I decided to do my part to support the right to vote because without volunteers to staff polling places, precincts are consolidated and leave voters with fewer or less convenient options. I first worked as a poll clerk and then as a judge at my local precinct at the Fairfield Center Community Building.
DeKalb County went with 10 vote centers for the first time this year instead of individual precincts. The rural townships, including mine, lost their polling sites in favor of vote centers in the cities and towns. This time I was assigned as a lead judge for the Ashley Community Center’s voting center on Tuesday.
Being a poll worker requires the time commitment to attend mandatory training before the election to learn the rules for running the election and to operate the voting machines.
Judges are responsible for setting up the vote center the night before the election. They check and verify all voting machine numbers, security tags and equipment to make sure everything needed to run the machine is present. Thank includes power strips, extension cords, required signage, and the rope to create the 50-foot voter chute.
Everything about setting up and running the election is bipartisan. Representatives of both political parties must work together and be present, verify information and sign off on all legal forms — and there are many.
On Election Day, poll clerks operate the electronic poll books, scanning in driver’s licenses and other identification to verify voter registration. The voter’s registration information is loaded onto a blue data card and a paper ticket is printed.
Judges take eligible voters from the poll book station to a voting machine and use the blue data card to activate it. The machine pulls up the correct ballot for the voter, based on the registration information, and the voter is ready to make his or her choices.
Election Day is a long one. Poll workers must be at the vote center by 5 a.m. and the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. They secure and lock the voting machines after the polls close — again as a bipartisan team — and transport the machines and all paperwork to the county clerk’s offices.
Some of the highlight of my day:
Monday night — I try to go to bed early. I worry that I will oversleep.
3:30 a.m. — My alarm rings at O-Dark-Thirty, an hour I haven’t seen in some time.
4:45 a.m. — I am the second poll worker to arrive at my vote center.
6 a.m. — Inspector Sue Clear does the obligatory “Hear ye, hear ye! The polls are now open” at the door, just like it’s the 19th century. Twenty-one voters are already in line. The line grows out the door until 7:10 a.m. I get two bites of a Tom’s doughnut at 7:15 a.m.
9 a.m. — I finish the doughnut.
11:30 a.m. — Our team of poll workers organized a carry-in lunch, so we take turns getting food during lulls in voters. Breaks are short, though, so I get a small cup of vegetable soup so I can eat it while it’s still hot.
12:30 p.m. — Inspector Clear takes a required official count of how many voters are present, which is five. We don’t get a rush over the lunch hour like we expected.
2:20 p.m. — Voter 300 comes in the door. She is a member of my church.
5 p.m. — Only a few voters trickle in the last hour, another surprise that there isn’t a rush after people got off work.
6 p.m. — Inspector Clear announces “Here ye! Here ye! The polls are now closed,’ again like its the 19th century. No voters are in line so we can begin securing the voting machines. Our day’s total was 406 voters.
6:40 p.m. — I leave the vote center with all the secured voting machines and all other equipment to transport them to the DeKalb County Office Building. Inspector Clear has custody of the large tote bag of documentation, which we will deliver together at the clerk’s office in the courthouse.
7 p.m. — I’m the fourth in line to deliver the Ashley vote center’s machines. Another volunteer unloads everything and checks it off his list.
7:10 p.m. — Inspector Clear and I leave the clerk’s office after turning in our large tote bag of documentation.
Twelve hours of observing Hoosier votes leads to these observations.
The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day.
I met some of my neighbors by working Election Day. Their addresses are printed on the paper tickets that accompany the blue data cards.
Political attire featuring any candidate on the ballot is prohibited when voting in an election. Three voters showed up wearing Trump face masks and a hat, but were gracious and removed them when asked to do so.
Early voting probably cut into the number of kids who normally come with their parents to vote. We gave out way fewer “Future Voter” stickers than in previous elections.
This election was different for several reasons. The change from precincts to vote centers, more early voting and more mail-in ballots meant that predictions for a typical Election Day were apples-and-oranges for turnout and patterns for rush times and lulls.
It’s refreshing to see people excited about voting, whatever the reasons, after so many years of low voter turnout.
Indiana’s voting process has so many security features and bipartisan checks-and-balances that voter fraud is indeed rare, despite President Donald Trump’s frequent assertions. It would be ironic in DeKalb County if that were true, since Republicans have been the dominant party for many years and thus in control of running the elections.
That’s not to say fraud couldn’t happen, but widespread fraud would take a lack of integrity from the Indiana Secretary of State’s office on down to county clerks’ offices, dishonest poll workers, and cooperation from dishonest members of both parties to achieve. That kind of cooperation is unlikely in today’s partisan atmosphere.
Besides, falsifying information on any of those dozens of legal forms can be criminally prosecuted.
Believe the health statistics when they say Hoosiers are obese, smoke too much or don’t exercise. The voting line in the rope chute showed off the worst about our health habits.
Election Day voters exhibited their dedication and sense of tradition in showing up on the actual day to cast their ballots, despite early voting and mail-in ballot options. Some voters struggled with health issues and disabilities, but they came in with oxygen tanks and walkers to do their civic duty and vote anyway.
Poll workers feel that same dedication when we do our part to ensure everyone’s right to vote.
