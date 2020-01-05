Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. (Philippians 4:6 EVS)
When I first started making little gifts for cancer patients, I came across a title saying: Fully Rely On God (FROG). I found little frog charms to add and really took to heart this saying.
That was over 10 years ago. Was doing some serious praying the other night before going to sleep and “taking everything” to God in prayer. When I awakened in the morning, the first thought in my mind was “Fully Rely on God.”
That really said something to me ... God was already helping me in my concerns and I felt so very blessed! (One thing for sure, I was totally listening to Him.)
Life can be up and down like being on a roller coaster ride some days.
My big hang-up, so to speak, in life, is that I seem to need validation of everything I say, think about, and do, from others. Knowing there are others like me, no doubt, leads me to want to encourage anyone who has issues of any kind to turn totally to God. Always seeking validation from others does not always work because most people cannot relate to another’s issues, a lot of the time.
Who better to turn to than God. He is our Father. He knows our very heart, mind and soul. Other people have no clue. Being caught up in the modern world of emailing, texting and Facebooking is not the same as good old conversation, face to face. We need more real togetherness, not all electronic.
Do not get me wrong, I use social media as well, however, things cannot always be made clear without actually seeing a person in real life, talking about any issues they are pondering and perhaps asking for other’s help. It never can be made as clear in unseen personal contact.
I think we go blindly through life, never laying our concerns openly before God and prayerfully asking for His guidance. And, even if we do lay these concerns before God, do we truly listen to His response?
The act of turning to God is to just do that! Then, take a deep breath and feel the Holy Spirit wash over you and listen for that beautiful answer that will come in God’s timing.
Maybe some will not remember Bob Newhart, however, I saw a YouTube clip of a segment of Bob about a person having issues with “being locked in a box.” I watched it several times because I really needed a good laugh.
Mr. Newhart played the part of a psychologist and told the woman he could help her with two words and the session would take at the most 5 minutes which would cost $5.
He continued to ask her questions, she told him her several issues and his words were “STOP IT!” Of course, the “patient” was taken aback and the session continued and we find out the woman is afraid of the “box” problem, and a few other things. Each time she tells “the doctor,” he says “STOP IT!” It went on a bit longer and it was very revealing to me.
I told my husband, from now on when I am thinking foolishly, acting foolish or whatever I really do not need to be doing, I really am going to say to myself, “STOP IT!”
The thing about it is ... I am not going to STOP there, I am going to turn whatever is bothering, hurting or troubling me and Fully Rely On God, to take charge and then listen to His advice ... which I know will be forthcoming because God loves me/us so much.
So, this New Year of 2020, learn to Fully Rely On God. You are given a fresh start, not just every year, but every day of your life.
God bless you and your families and any animal companions you have this glorious New Year 2020.
