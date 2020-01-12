Q. I have read where sprinklers for residential construction have become a code requirement in some areas. I have seen in California at my brother’s place, they were there when he bought the home. Are they becoming more commonplace? We are planning on tearing down and building new on the lake in the next year or so. I talked to one builder that said no you don’t want to install sprinklers; it will add thousands to the cost of the home. We plan on spending the rest of our lives in the new house. Should we consider sprinklers? — Jack on Jimmerson Lake
A. Yes, you should consider sprinklers in your new home.
The 2009 IRC residential code (International Residential Code) requires sprinklers in residential construction. But only California and a few larger cities have adopted that part of the code.
So elsewhere people do not have to install sprinklers.
Some areas have adopted sprinklers into their code requirement because of densely populated areas or areas hard to get to by emergency fire trucks, pumpers (because they are large and tough to turn around and maneuver) and water access (sounds like most lake areas).
Most fires start small and become big if something is not immediately done, so time is of the essence. Remote areas are especially vulnerable.
Fire sprinklers have been around for years mostly in apartments, schools and public places like churches and stores.
Fire suppression systems have been expensive but as they have become more common there have been developments in alternative options such as piping. In years past they were in black iron pipe. Now black threaded pipe is typical for connection to water service areas (because of ridged strength for higher water pressure) and connectors to sprinkler heads. Most piping is now in special CPVC or PEX piping that reduces the installation cost and the cost of materials.
I recommend certified installers not just regular plumbing contractors because several materials negatively affect durability for these new types of tubing like several caulks, fire stop materials and cleaners.
The house you build today is of high value. It is money well spent in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.