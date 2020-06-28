The term “golden years” was coined in 1959 for an advertising campaign.
Developer Del Webb wanted to see if people “55 and better” would embrace the idea of moving to a retirement community, far away from where they had lived and worked and raised their children.
Del Webb’s idea was to encourage senior citizens to enjoy their “golden years” by purchasing homes in his golf-resort development in the middle of the Arizona desert. Sun City, Arizona, was America’s first large-scale retirement community.
But “golden years” does not mean seniors must move away. Bloom where you are planted is a phrase many people live by. Many seniors continue “blooming” while remaining close to family and friends.
But — even with deep roots — as people age, life can become difficult. Health, transportation, property upkeep and other challenges arise.
And now COVID-19. An unparalleled peril for people in their golden years.
In an email interview, I asked Regan Ford of Kendallville how it’s going for senior citizens in Kendallville. Serving his fourth term as councilman at-large for Kendallville City Council, Regan is an ordained pastor with Church of God-Anderson and president of the board and a trustee for the Noble County Council on Aging.
How are seniors faring?
Many seniors are staying in and away from groups or crowds to avoid COVID-19. Those that are venturing out of their homes are trying to follow the recommended guidelines. Planned bus trip events (plays, tours, sporting events, etc.) and gatherings for activities by the agency have been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
Essential services remain available at the Noble County Council on Aging typically by appointment such as the SHIP Counselor, foot clinic, etc. Transportation remains essential, especially for doctors or hospital appointments.
During the pandemic, the Council on Aging has reached out by providing carry-out lunches, food delivery service in partnership with other entities and maintaining contact with our clients through social media and our newsletter.
Why did you become involved with senior citizens?
The “loving your neighbor” concept is something we need much more of. I’ve spent much of my life in some form or another of serving. It has become much of who I am as a person.
During my grant writing days, years ago, I saw first-hand the difficulties that older citizens have in keeping and maintaining their homes on fixed incomes with physical impairments from aging.
I developed the first housing rehabilitation program for Noble County to assist homeowners to remain in their homes. While these grants were somewhat successful, the federal and state regulations inflated costs and prevented many contractors from working on projects. So these grants and loans were short lived.
As a pastor, I began nursing home, hospital and home visits. I found many people I’ve known most of my life. So, I’ve developed somewhat of a passion for those in our community who have paved the way for us.
I got involved with the Council on Aging as an added ministry, being of service to those who need transportation that Noble Transit provides.
How is the Noble County Council on Aging doing?
Cherish Smith is our executive director. My heart for the Council on Aging as president of the board is finding ways to continue to maximize the quality of life for our senior citizens and meeting their critical and social needs by providing essential services.
Our facility on South Main Street, Kendallville, now houses 21 vans that cover the entire county. Prior to this property being donated by Max Platt, our vans sat outside subject to weather conditions and vandalism for many years.
Once our new building is completed, we will be able to offer handicap accessibility, a large recreation and meeting area with food service capability, easy access to offices and services which will serve Noble County for years to come, with room to expand in the future.
The goal is to finish by the end of the year. The project was bid in stages to keep costs low.
The pandemic has contributed to taking the wind out of the sails for raising the funds. We remain approximately $140,000 short of completing the project. Insulation, flooring, cabinets, etc., are needed.
We are a not-for-profit agency, and not using any federal grants for this project that will benefit all Noble County seniors.
Council and city officials broke ground on July 18, 2019, so construction on the approximately $730,000 project has been in process for almost a year.
The new activities area will be 60-by-60, big enough for bingo, euchre and any physical distancing measures the senior center will have to abide by.
Until the new center is ready, the Council on Aging is operating out of a two-story home on Cedar Street by Bixler Lake. The future kitchen will help with carry-in meals, which recently, at the Cedar Street property, have been carry-outs because of COVID-19.
Any last words about the “golden years?”
While many of us are of the age, we baby boomers don’t really see ourselves as “senior citizens.” My generation is looking forward to a vigorous and active life.
While we will all age and decline in health, we all need to remember and assist those who came before us, that built the community. Our collective legacy is living up to and exceeding successes of our fathers, mothers and grandparents.
Our community is the best place I know for a kid to grow up, raise a family and to live even in our senior years.
I don’t think there is a better tribute to a life well-lived than the life of service to God and others, to “love your neighbors as yourself.”
Please help us finish our senior center with your tax deductible financial contributions. Thank you.
