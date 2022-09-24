Volunteers provide an essential lifeline for local people who have little or no health insurance.
Dr. Ted Deal, a dentist, is one of the professionals who volunteer time at St. Martin’s Healthcare in Garrett.
St. Martin’s will host a Dental Clinic Renovation Reveal on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clinic, 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Food, fun, festivities and tours will help to celebrate the newly renovated dental suites.
For St. Martin’s, the work of people like Deal is of paramount importance. Without volunteers, St. Martin’s could not carry out its mission “to fulfill Christ’s command to care for the sick and to uphold the sanctity of life from conception to natural death” by offering “quality healthcare to those individuals without the means to provide for themselves. In this, we strive to help maintain the physical, psychological, emotional and spiritual health of our community.”
Various factors motivate volunteers; each volunteer arrives by following a different path. Deal, for example, served in the United States Public Health Service for six years before entering private practice dentistry.
During the two years he owned his own practice, he came to realize he disliked the business of running a practice, and that impacted the rest of his career.
As an associate in another dentist’s practice, he did not have the ability to deliver dentistry at lower fees or for free. “Also I did not have the freedom to have extensive time to ‘chit chat’ with the patients,” he said. “I had more time restraints.”
He noted that many dentists who own their practices provide reduced price or free dentistry in their own offices because it is more comfortable than going to locations where they are less familiar with the instruments, materials and personnel.
Deal started volunteering at Matthew 25 in Fort Wayne during the 1990s. When St. Martin’s came about, he transferred there because it was closer to home.
“It is so gratifying to change a person’s smile, or to get them out of pain which they had put up with for too long because of lack of funds,” he said. “Patients are so grateful when you do that.”
Another reason he likes St. Martin’s is because staff members are not concerned solely with the patient’s medical and dental health, but also their spiritual health. “We have time to discuss this if the patient desires,” Deal said.
Although retired from private practice, he works part-time at the dental hygiene clinic at Indiana University Fort Wayne. At St. Martin’s he does examinations and treatment planning, but not during summer months.
Deal points out that other dentists, such as Dr. Dennis Lamp, have volunteered even more than he has at St. Martin’s.
St. Martin’s provides medical and dental care for acute and chronic conditions, optometry and medication assistance services to uninsured and under-insured residents in DeKalb and Noble counties. Without St. Martin’s, many individuals and families would have no access to healthcare. All services provided at the clinic are at no charge to patients.
It is estimated that 25-30% of DeKalb and Noble County residents will be uninsured or under-insured at some point during the year. To the majority of the patients, St. Martin’s is their medical and dental home.
Supported completely by grants, foundations, community donations and fundraisers, St. Martin’s is open 30-35 hours weekly to serve the uninsured and under-insured of DeKalb and Noble counties. Services include basic medical care that would be found in any family practice office. They also have on-site specialty clinics, thanks to partnerships with specialty physicians.
Research shows a correlation between poor dental health and hygiene, physical well-being and diseases — especially bacterial heart disease. St. Martin’s offers preventative care through its dental hygiene program while continuing to offer extractions and restorations.
Limited vision services are offered on a monthly basis.
St. Martin’s Medication Assistance Program helps to meet the medication needs of patients with medications from St. Martin’s sample room; the goal is to secure long-term help through the Patient Assistance Program. The program works with nearly 30 different pharmaceutical companies to obtain approval and assistance for patients to receive free prescription medications.
For more information call 260-357-0077, email info@smhcin.org or visit St. Martin’s website at smhcin.org.
In addition to Ted Deal and Dennis Lamp, other dentists volunteering at St. Martin’s include Drs. Logan Goodrich, John Herber, Matthew Kolkman, Anna Marr, Bryan Marr, Jessica Pickard, Philip Roach, Andy Schmidt, Dan Schmidt, Gary Scheumann and Tim Shambaugh.
Physicians volunteering at St. Martin’s include Drs. Lance Burton, Philip Chase, William Goudy, Emilio Vazquez and Trina Chapman-Smith, who is also president of St. Martin’s board of directors.
Other health professional volunteers are Deb Baresic, Sarah Benson, Victoria Fox, Dalene Hobart, Ann Moore, Tabitha Pittman, Linda Romines, Mary Tierney, Kori Engdahl, Michelle Hileman and Lara Lahr.
Dr. Doug Morrow, who donated all of St. Martin’s optometry equipment, also volunteers.
St. Martin’s is a heartwarming example of how we can have a dramatic positive impact on our neighbors’ lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.