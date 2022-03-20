Eight thousand to 10,000 years ago Bixler Lake, which is around the corner and down the street from our house, was bigger than it is now. But I doubt that its waters would have been lapping on our little piece of land because the lake, which was formed by a melting glacier, is downhill from us.
Native Americans lived along Bixler Lake’s shores. Maybe children played on the land beneath our basement while their parents fashioned flint arrowheads. Spears tipped with these arrowheads were launched with devices that gave them enough power to kill mastodons the size of elephants. Spears also brought down buffalo.
These people living along the shores of the lake that I walk around with my husband and friends used black slate to create jewelry, some of which was found adorning skeletons in massive burial mounds.
How do I know all that? Because of the work of countless area residents who love history ... and community resources that support their efforts. In Kendallville, for example, we have the Kendallville Public Library, the Community Learning Center, the Kendallville Historic Preservation Commission, the Kendallville Humanities Committee and the Kendallville Heritage Association, to name just a few.
Saturday, March 12, the Kendallville Public Library hosted a return engagement of the informal Kendallville history panel featuring Trevor Tipton, a Central Noble teacher and coach who has one of the area’s most extensive collections of Native American artifacts; Terry Housholder, retired publisher of KPC Media Group and author of “150 Years: 1863-2013 Kendallville, Indiana;” Amanda Blackman, president of the Kendallville Heritage Association, and Mike Mapes, owner of probably the world’s largest collection of postcards featuring scenes from Kendallville history.
An earlier public appearance of the history panel, last July, also included Bill Shultz, president of the Noble County Historical Society and in charge of Noble County’s Old Jail Museum — a must-see location for people who wish to learn more about Noble County history.
Tipton says when he retires he will devote more time to collecting and writing about Native American artifacts. In the past, he found many arrowheads in freshly-plowed fields, but today his best source of prehistoric treasures are boxes of artifacts found two or three generations ago and stored in area attics and basements. Carbon dating can be used to determine the age of the flint; the color of the flint can be used to help determine its original location.
The beautiful thing about history is that there is always more to discover and many of the stories are fascinating. For example, did you know that in the late 1800s and early 1900s one of Kendallville’s most respected families was African-American? Blackman showed a slide of one of their homes at 210 S. Oak St. She shared information about them, and I discovered similar information in the research my husband, Terry Housholder, is doing for the Kendallville Humanities Committee. Here are a few excerpts:
“The 113 N. Main St. business was built by a Black barber Alonzo ‘Lon’ Anderson (1845-1899). Alonzo and his brothers ... were descendants of freed slaves in North Carolina. They moved to Kendallville from southwestern Indiana between 1860 and 1875. All three were barbers in the city ... Alonzo served in Company B of the 28th Regiment of the United States Colored Troops and was among the Union troops at Lee’s surrender at Appomattox in April 1865.”
Alonzo’s wife Emma, who worked as a women’s hairdresser until her death at the age of 61 in 1908, was buried alongside her husband in Lake View Cemetery. They had no children. Her obituary said, “Although a colored lady, Mrs. Anderson never met with disfavor in this city, being a perfect lady and always receiving treatment as such."
According to newspaper reports and recollections from some old-timers, all the Anderson family members were highly-respected people in Kendallville. When Warner Anderson graduated from the Fort Wayne College of Medicine in 1895, a large group of people from Kendallville attended the ceremony. The Rev. William Mitchell, grandson of William Mitchell, gave a speech to honor Anderson and presented him with a medal. Newspaper reports said Kendallville residents "were proud" of Anderson, who was the first Black to graduate from the institution.
Warner Anderson’s parents, Jerry and Sarah, moved to Chicago some time before 1920 to be closer to their children.
Since 2003, downtown Kendallville has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You will be able to read the stories of many more people associated with downtown Kendallville later this year when the 36-page “Historic Kendallville Downtown Walking Tour” is published by the history group.
We can learn more about Indiana’s prehistoric people at numerous locations around the state, including the outstanding Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis that we visited earlier this month. (For more information visit indianamuseum.org)
Indiana once had hundreds of burial mounds. I hope someday to visit Mounds State Park, located off I-69 east of Anderson, featuring 10 earthworks built by the Adena-Hopewell people. Its website states, “The largest earthwork, the Great Mound, is believed to have been constructed around 160 B.C. Archaeological surveys indicate the mounds were used as gathering places for religious ceremonies, from where astronomical alignments could be viewed.”
The stories of our past, present and future can be discovered and told in many ways. We need to weave as many of these stories as we can into the education of our children ... and ourselves.
