Whether you’re a sports fan or not, the Monday Night Football game this week has surely affected people you know. I offer this as a reflection on what happened and why it matters.
Ratings aren’t out yet, but it’s a safe bet 20,000,000+ watched Monday night as a man went into cardiac arrest on a football field. It is good and right to pray for Damar Hamlin, his family, and his care team. It is also important to pray for the millions who witnessed the tragedy and couldn’t look away. We were exposed to a real trauma and don’t feel “normal” today. Which is to say we are experiencing a “normal” response to trauma.
Yes, people get hurt all the time, including frequently in football games. But this was different.
This was different because of the severity of the injury. The man’s life was nearly taken from him before our eyes. He remains in critical condition. This was different because of the suddenness. We were jolted from a state of an emotional excitement to one of shock, in an instant. Even the country’s casual sports fan was amped to see two elite teams compete under the lights for high stakes. Families, including mine, spent the day getting ready, talking strategy and donning war paint. In an instant all that anticipation vanished; it suddenly meant nothing.
This was different because of the randomness. Hamlin completed a routine tackle. He stood up, wobbled for a few seconds, then fell to the ground. He’s a 24 year old professional athlete. We saw no obvious cause to his injury. Doctors speculate, and that’s all anyone can do at this point, that Hamlin experienced commotio cordis, a cardiac arrest that happens when a blunt force trauma occurs at just the right point to the chest at just the right moment in the heart’s rhythmic pattern, to effectively stun the heart into paralysis. Though rare, this has been known to happen to athletes in various sports. Whatever the science ends up telling us, the event itself offered a wordless sermon, perfectly understood by a congregation of millions. At any moment your world can be rocked. Control is often an illusion. You are fragile and temporary.
This was different because of the scale of the audience. 20 million people watched a near loss of life in real time, together. Every family knows tragedy. It’s usually a private affair. We sanitize death and dying behind hospital curtains and flowered funeral parlors. This time we, collectively, could do nothing but stare death and uncertainty in the face, our racing thoughts drowned out by the roar of chaos’ silence.
This was different because our kids were there. I was with family and friends at Buffalo Wild Wings. No one thought to whisk the kids away because we were stunned right along with them. They were left watching their confused and stunned parents, watching confused and stunned TV commentators, talking about confused and stunned NFL players in tears as an ambulance rolled away carrying their friend and teammate. Our children had no idea what was happening or why, how to process it, what to say, or how to be. Pray for the kids who watched Monday night and their parents. Tell them it’s okay to feel how they feel. Give them a hug.
This was different because we saw the powerful powerless. Per salarysport.com , the Bills payroll is over $132,000,000. The Bengals is $138,000,000. That’s just the players. These men earn those dollars because they are the best. Not only are they talented athletically, they are masters at fine tuning their bodies, monitoring diet, rest, exercise, all for optimal performance. The difference between a win or a loss, a multi-year contract or getting cut, is often just a step or two ahead of the next guy. Yet one man’s heart doing something unexpected rendered dozens of ingenious millionaires helpless. In that moment they did what you did. They did what their ancestors before them have done for eons. They fell to their knees and cried out to God to please save their friend.
This was different because the experts came out to shine. Medical professionals sprang into action and brought a man back from a deadly abyss. Commotio cordis is usually fatal. They restarted his heart, stabilized him, took control of the situation and brought order to bear. They retrieved his mother from the stands for the ambulance ride. They are slowly and systematically nursing him back to health. All according to plan, based on their unique and elite level of knowledge and practiced skills. We saw in the coaching staff experts in leadership take charge of grown men and lead. They made decisions for people who could not. They cared for bodies and souls. They stood between their men and the public. They got their charges home to family and loved ones quickly. In a world where everyone with a Twitter account thinks he’s an expert and every actual expert is distrusted, it was encouraging to watch the truly proficient shine. By the way, if you want to do something, take a CPR class! Even a small amount of expertise might prove life saving one day.
This was different because money didn’t matter. Mammon is what the Bible calls the pseudo-god money. Mammon demands every decision be made with an eye on the bottom line. What spouse? What college? What candidate? Follow the money. Not so last night. It’s hard to measure the economic value of one NFL game. The Bengals likely grossed $15 million in ticket sales. It might all be refunded. Consider the merchandise sales, television rights, the lucrative gambling royalties, and countless other sources of income an NFL playoff race generates. It’s an astronomical sum of money. But when weighed against the value of one man’s life, it was a no-brainer. The man is worth more. Stop the game. Whatever it costs financially, STOP THE GAME. This should encourage the Christian in an increasingly post-Christian world. One man is worth more than the entire NFL. ANY man is worth more. YOU are worth more. There’s a favorite lullaby in our home by Keith and Kristyn Getty called “Consider the Stars”. Kristyn sings to her children, telling them to look at the starry night skies in amazement and sings “He who made all of this, says ‘You’re worth more than this’ and holds you in His hands.”
The Rev. Adam Reasner, is pastor at St. Andrew EPC, in Auburn. He may be contacted at saintandrewepc.org.
