KENDALLVILLE — Despite a daily stream of new coronavirus news being reported throughout northeast Indiana, readers’ top story this week was a short notice about a fatal car crash in Rome City.
Christopher Beebe, 25, was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Impala south on S.R. 9 and struck the guardrail north of the intersection of Front Street. At that point the right front tire of the vehicle came off and the vehicle began to slide sideways.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck a sign and utility pole on the property of Lake, Town & Country Realty and crossed Front Street. The vehicle then left the roadway again hitting a sign and pole belonging to Pepperoni’s Pizza, causing it to flip end over end. The vehicle finally came to a rest on the driver side after striking the building of Shooky’s Liquor Store.
Beebe was unresponsive when officers found him and he succumbed to injuries in the crash.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 stories between March 12-18:
Crash claims life of Rome City man — 9,501 pageviews
Famous name returns to familiar business — 6,004 pageviews
Area schools suspending in-person classes — 4,137 pageviews
Debunking the bovine coronavirus vaccine — 4,035 pageviews
Butler man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Angola — 3,821 pageviews
Old LaGrange County name returns to a familiar business — 3,550 pageviews
Superintendent suing school board — 2,795 pageviews
First Indiana COVID-19 death reported — 2,416 pageviews
DeKalb Eastern monitoring COVID-19 issue — 2,312 pageviews
Trine gives update on coronavirus — 2,213 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, live updates about school closings, the state’s first COVID-19 death and an advisory for two students to stay home were the top posts this past week:
March 13: (Shared from The News Sun) Although East Noble has no confirmed cases of coronavirus among its students or staff, the district has opted to call off classes for the next five weeks (which includes the originally planned two-week spring break March 23-April 3) — 5,085 people reached, 87 reactions, 298 shares, 22 comments.
March 16: Gov Eric Holcomb opened his 2:30 p.m. press conference announcing the first Hoosier has died of COVID-19 — 4,848 people reached, 87 reactions, 45 shares, 24 comments.
March 12: (Shared from The Albion New Era) Though Central Noble doesn’t know if direct exposure happened, it’s asking the students to be kept at home and monitored by family for the next two weeks — 4,827 people reached, 52 reactions, 64 shares, 22 comments.
On the individual Facebook pages, coffee shop hours changes, schools backing employees and school coronavirus closures were the top stories this week:
March 15: (The Herald Republican) Starting Tuesday, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, a youth outreach at 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, will change its hours, Cahoots will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Wifi is available for students on e-learning — 3,572 people reached, 74 reactions, 42 shares, four comments
March 18: (The Star) DeKalb Central will ‘take care of staff’ during extended closure — 335 people reached, 412 reactions, 42 shares, 33 comments.
March 13: (The News Sun) BREAKING: East Noble suspends in-person classes until at least April 17. The school will utilize e-learning three days a week — 5,934 people reached, 966 reactions, 515 shares, 370 comments.
