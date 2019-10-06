Q. We are planning on some exterior remodeling this fall that includes windows and doors. The siding is going to get replaced along with the roof. At one point I had also planned on building a front porch; now there is just a stoop and stairs. I think the porch would give some much-needed cover for the front door when guests are waiting or when we are finding our key or carrying groceries in (it’s our primary entry besides the door from the garage). Soon we want to sell the house. Our kids are now gone, to downsize to something all on one level. We figure these improvements will make a resale difference but how much should we be concerned about curb appeal? — Donald in DeKalb County
A. When selling your home curb appeal is everything. An impressive elevation, roof line and features such as front porch make a big difference in curb appeal. In many cases it’s subliminal, but nonetheless the look of the front of the house helps a great deal in getting a prospect to inquire about the property.
Our industry experts tell us that the roof is a big factor in appeal. Roofs with composite cedar shake or standing seam can be very appealing.
A well-designed front porch with architectural features with a metal roof can accent an asphalt roof on the remainder of the roof.
Replacement of front elevation garage doors can be a big improvement to the curb appeal. A study of Realtors said that improvements of curb appeal can result in 98% return on investment.
Other areas of improvement on the elevation of your house to improve curb appeal include replacing lighting fixtures, adding some color to the front of your house like painting the front door a bright color or adding a specialty color storm door; also cutting down or cutting back overgrown bushes or trees and improving the landscaping with additional colors of vegetation with low voltage lighting.
