In back-to-back adventures, The Garby Boys and Mommy investigate The Mystery of the Bump in the Night.
OK, this one wasn’t so much The Garby Boys, Luke was asleep in his crib and Mommy stayed in bed while I wandered around in the dark.
But like last week’s mystery, this one too goes unsolved because I’m a terrible (and lazy) detective. I swear, one of these weeks I’ll write about a mystery we actually solve.
(Side note, the pacifier from last week’s mystery is still somewhere in the fifth dimension, unfound.)
I woke up to a shove from my wife in bed, which isn’t uncommon in the middle of the night because I have a tendency to roll onto my back and when I’m asleep on my back I tend to snore.
But this time the shove came with some dialogue. “Hey, there’s some kind of loud thumping in the house,” she said, or something along those lines.
I stopped to listen and, in fact, did here some kind of thumping noise like someone smacking a wall or something either downstairs or down the hall. I picked up my phone to check the time — 4 a.m.
Normally I’d just grumpily tell her to ignore it and go back to sleep, but as I was listening to it, I had a fair guess as what it might me.
I knew that after being a mild Sunday afternoon — Luke, the dog and I went for a crisp stroll around the neighborhood and it wasn’t too terrible — it had turned crazy windy in the evening. I knew it was windy because we were trying to watch the Packers/Titans Sunday night football game and the TV reception kept cracking up because our indoor antenna doesn’t do great in bad weather.
And, when it’s windy, I know that sometimes the wind blows the door open on the shed in the backyard if I forget to latch it and the door thumps as it opens and bangs shut.
From my bed at 4 a.m., the thumping kind of sounded like that, despite me vaguely remembering that the last time I had been in the shed — a few weeks ago when Luke and I were playing in the backyard and we put his beach ball away before heading in — that I had latched the doors because I know that if I don’t the wind blows it open and causes the door to bang in the middle of the night.
But, I also know that I regularly can’t remember anything, so I figured that might be the case.
With a sigh, I got out of bed and slipped on some sweats and socks. I also grabbed the “Burglar Beater,” a wooden samurai sword that is in our bedroom that would really hurt if cracked upside someone’s head, if necessary.
I went downstairs and was met by our Great Pyrenees, Susie, who lumbered off the couch, suggesting that either A) There wasn’t anyone in the house or B) She’s simply the worst guard dog in the world and would ignore a stranger coming inside. (She probably wouldn’t bark because she rarely barks, but she would at least be up because she would go up to the stranger wanting pets.)
I slipped on some shoes and grabbed a hoodie and went out back to check the shed.
And, as I thought, the door was latched. That being said, there is still a little give in the doors even when latched, so I adjusted the door and pressed it flush to the frame, then stood out there for a couple minutes, freezing, to see if it was making any noise.
It wasn’t. I headed back inside and got back into bed.
And, after about a minute, the thumping was back.
Ashley had checked on Luke while I was outside and it wasn’t coming from him kicking the side of his crib, like he does sometimes.
I got up and pressed my ear to the wall to see if I could maybe hear whether it was coming on the exterior wall or from the attic or something. Nothing. I stood in the master bathroom for a bit, listening. Nothing. I went down the hall to the guest bedroom and laid on the bed to listen. Nothing.
It was a classic case of hearing a weird sound and then when you listen for it to try to identify it, it stops.
After waiting in the guest bedroom about five minutes (and nearly falling asleep on the bed in there) I returned to the bedroom.
“Did you hear it still?” I asked Ashley, wondering if maybe I just wasn’t hearing it down the hall.
“No,” she said.
“Well, fall asleep before it comes back.”
We fell back asleep.
So what was going bump in the night? The Garby Boys are, once again, stumped.
I guess I won’t find out until the next time it’s windy.
Hopefully, not at 4 a.m. again. Steve Garbacz is the managing editor of KPC Media. He can be reached at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com.
