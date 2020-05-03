”In every thing give thanks.” Thessalonians 5:18
How’s it going at Noble House?
“Beyond blessed,” says Felicia Patrick, the executive director.
Noble House is a faith-based shelter in Albion for women and their children who have struggled with homelessness, addiction or domestic violence.
The hope is to provide a chance to start anew; to help women and children accomplish a dream that abuse and/or circumstances prevented.
Felicia was a resident at Noble House for about a year. She served on the board of directors for about four years and has been executive director for seven months.
Every day, even in the midst of coronavirus, she and the residents express gratitude for where they are on this journey called life.
“Things are slowed down because our residents aren’t going to appointments as often, and we aren’t allowing any visitors,” Felicia said. “But other than that, we have had many blessings coming our way. Lunch has been provided to our residents a couple times by Ngoma Foundation and B&J Medical, to help keep spirits up, and we’ve received grants from the Community Foundation of Noble County as well as the United Way of Noble County to help us during this time.”
Felicia became a resident in need of services from Noble House in September of 2012. She resided there for almost a year, completing all of the services and graduating from family preservation court.
“In 2015, God opened the door for me to be a member on the Noble House Board of Directors where I served in the treasurer, secretary, and eventually the president role for four years,” she said. “In September of 2019 Noble House came in need of a new executive director and I began acting as interim director so the board could begin looking to fill the position. After a couple of weeks of acting as interim, the blessings were overflowing for Noble House. I began to feel called to fill the position. I was officially hired in October.”
Felicia said the biggest challenge right now is that some of the residents are missing their children and families that they aren’t able to go visit right now.
“Other than that, we’ve been trying to stay creative and do nice things in the community as much as possible,” she said.
Are social distancing and schools being closed leading to an increase in child neglect and/or abuse and/or domestic abuse?
“Yes, I do believe it is increasing,” Felicia said. “Although Noble House hasn’t seen much regarding neglect or domestic violence in the last couple weeks, we have seen an increase in ‘homeless’ victims.”
Noble House is currently housing 12 women and six children; if Noble House can’t help, they do their best to refer those in need to the nearest shelters or services available such as Turning Point homeless shelter in Angola. “Or, if they’re in need of recovery, Serenity House in Auburn. Although at this time, many services aren’t accepting anyone due to the virus,” Felicia said.
Felicia said the No. 1 way people can help Noble House is through prayers.
In addition, people can help with consumable supplies. Donations are down due to the virus. Especially needed are toiletries, hygiene items, twin size sheets and blankets (new), pillows and full body bath towels.
Felicia said anyone in need of services at Noble House should call the office at 636-7160 and request to fill out an application. It can be done over the phone or they may pick one up and drop it back off or mail it in.
“Noble House is beyond blessed to be able to provide the love, nurturing and guidance to the women and children we serve,” she said. “Our community is better because of the lifestyle changes and faith found at Noble House.
“We are so thankful for all of the support and generosity given by so many. It is humbling.”
And yes, a silver lining can be found.
“There is always room for spreading kindness and making someone smile,” Felicia said. “Whether it be leaving a note to thank your mailman, or a cute chalk drawing on the sidewalk, we can get through hard things together, with a smile. We can find the good in all the things around us if we just take a moment to be present where we are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.