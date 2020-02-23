There has been some controversy about calling liquids “milk” if they do not come from lactating mammals. Although it has resulted in some amusing arguments and memes, I am not really concerned about what these liquids are called. However, I think it is important to recognize that plant-based liquids are not nutritionally equivalent to mammalian milk.
In fact, a panel of experts representing four organizations including the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association have created recommendations advising drinking mostly real milk and water, with limited juices and avoidance of most plant-based “milks.” The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation funded Healthy Eating Research, which convened the expert panel.
It is part of a campaign called “Healthy Drinks, Healthy Kids,” addressing the importance of healthful drink choices for children under age 5 regarding drinking breast milk and formula, milk and water.
Almost half of 2-to-5-year-old children consume sugary drinks every day. So, the panel wanted to address the confusion people have on what is appropriate for children to drink and when specific drinks should be introduced.
The panel developed an age-based chart to guide parents, recommending that all kids under 5 should not drink flavored milks, toddler formulas (also known as “weaning” or “transition” formulas), most plant-based “milks” and beverages containing caffeine, added sugar or sugar substitutes.
The age-based recommendations are as follows:
Under 6 months of age, babies should drink only breast milk or formula.
Babies 6 to 12 months can sip water at mealtime once they begin solid foods, but they should avoid juice.
At 12 to 24 months, children can drink whole milk and water. A small volume of 100% fruit juice is OK.
At 2 to 5 years, milk and water should be the go-to beverages, specifically milk that is low-fat or skim. A small serving of 100% fruit juice is OK with no added sugar.
Plant-based “milks” pose a challenge. Sales of these products are up 61 percent since 2012, according to a 2018 report from market research. They include milk-like drinks made from almond, rice, coconut, soy, cashews or hazelnuts.
They are not necessarily dangerous, but they are not nutritionally equivalent to cow’s milk, with the exception of soy. The concern is that these drinks may displace milk consumption and children might not get enough of important nutrients that they need.
About 2.5% of children under age 3 are allergic or intolerant to cow’s milk. For those children, fortified soy “milk” is recommended.
For families that wish to use plant “milks” as part of a vegetarian or vegan diet to either fully or partially replace cow’s milk, the recommendations state that careful attention should be given to the selection of other dietary choices in order to provide the nutrients that would otherwise be consumed through cow’s milk.
Phytates in seeds, which are often mashed to yield a “milk,” can bind zinc, magnesium, and iron. So, a child’s body might not properly absorb vitamins and minerals added to plant-based “milks.”
If plant-based beverages are part of a child’s diet, stick to unsweetened varieties.
The advice is also sad for chocolate milk lovers. While milk is nutritious for children, chocolate milk contains a lot of added sugars, which increase a child’s risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, cavities and childhood obesity. It is much better to offer young children plain milk when they are young so they will continue to like and drink plain milk when they are older.
At least, chocolate milk also has calcium. So, chocolate milk is healthier than soda pop. But most things we consume are healthier than soda pop.
Please do not think that you are poisoning your children with plant-based liquids. Instead, understand that it may not be the best choice. For help figuring out what is best for you and your children, you should consult a health care provider and/or a dietitian.
