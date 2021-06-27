Q. Our house is about 30 years old and has wood cedar siding on the exterior. It is stained brown, and we have repaired and replaced some trim pieces over the years because of bee holes or woodpecker holes. I am considering replacing all the siding but that is a big job and expensive. I am thinking about just replacing the corners and window and door trims but not the siding or soffits and facias. Have you ever replaced just the wood trim pieces with composite materials and not the siding? — Jan, a reader
A. It is possible to replace the trims of your house without replacing the siding, but probabilities are some substantial amount of the wood siding will also need replaced if the result wants to be a brown or more natural color wood siding and trim where this is an option.
Boral is a manufacturer of composite siding I know. Boral comes in brown colors and I am sure most other manufacturers also have natural colors.
It seems that window and door trim are commonly the first of the exterior trim to become rotten. Most of the time it is because end grain sealing and back of the boards were not sealed and stained properly so as water penetrates the seams it causes the wood to decay.
It will need to be removed by cutting the caulk line with a razor knife and removing the nails. Once the trim pieces are removed, you can caulk seal the window and door flanges or edges and cut and install the composite trim.
If it is not there, you may consider installing aluminum water drip caps on the horizontal trim pieces for added protection.
If you discover wood siding that is cracked or rotten on the ends you would want to replace those boards. Now you can caulk and reseal the complete exterior for a uniform finished exterior.
