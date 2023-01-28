Q: My wife and I have been planning on remodeling our bathrooms for a year now and are ready to move forward. We are in the process of making selections on our fixtures, including tubs and showers, along with faucets. One of the bathrooms is one that the kids use and the other is a master bedroom bath. I have talked with our contractor about all of these selections, and he has gotten us going in the right direction.
One of the items that I really like is a motion sensor faucet for the kids’ bath, I’m always freaking out that some day they will leave the faucet on and flood the bath and hence the first floor underneath. I talked about this with our contractor, and he suggested against it, saying that they require an electric line be run and that the repair and maintenance is unpredictable.
Has your team worked with these touchless faucets and are they a headache? Martin a column follower
A: If you want water with no mess, on demand touchless faucets are the way to go. Yes, we have installed them many times and I believe they are the way to go. Keep in mind that not all require an electric line be run, most operate on a battery and if you use lithium batteries, they can last a year or two.
These types of faucets have been around for several years now and they have become very dependable. We have had faucets installed for years with few problems and I would recommend them to anyone that is mindful of saving on water usage and heating hot water costs.
There are other faucets that you physically must touch to turn on and off and we have used them for years in handicap and physically challenged applications. These are also good units, but they can be easily touched when you don’t want to turn them on and really, so can the motion faucets.
Motion faucets are of course more free of germs and bacteria and are only on when in use, eliminating the time when the water is just running.
