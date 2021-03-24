As spring emerges, familiar faces emerge, too, although in most cases still wearing masks. But the beauty is that there is less Zoom and more in-person gatherings.
Recently at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville, I sat near Kay Craig, executive director of The Arc Noble County Foundations. We were physically distanced — sitting at separate tables — but following the meeting we started talking and she shared the good news about the grant The Arc received that will help them explore new ways to reach out to and better serve residents of northeast Indiana.
I asked Kay if we could follow do a “How’s it going?” interview — and she was happy to have the opportunity to give readers a glimpse at.
How’s it going?
Good!
How did the pandemic affect The Arc?
Initially, the agency closed last March for a couple of months. With mask wearing, social distancing, extra cleaning and a great team of employees and individuals in service, we have remained opened since late May of 2020. Though we are open, we are serving less individuals because of those safety precautions and have limited our community presence. This month, we are slowly beginning again with services in the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
The last year has changed our perspective and given us the opportunity to plan for a better future for the agency and the individuals we serve.
How many people does The Arc include in its services?
We serve about 100 people though this has fluctuated during the last year. We can serve individuals throughout their lifespan from childhood to adulthood, but currently our age range is 20 years old to one gentleman in his 80s.
We serve Northeast Indiana, but we only have physical locations in Noble County.
The mission of The Arc Noble County Foundations is to support individuals with disabilities in northeast Indiana to maximize their abilities to succeed at work, at home and in their community. (Its website is arcfoundations.com.)
We help companies meet their manufacturing goals while preparing individuals to obtain and maintain employment. We support individuals to learn, to volunteer and to succeed in their local communities.
How long have you been with The Arc?
I have been with The Arc Noble County Foundations six years in May. Most of my vocational path has been with non-profits of one type or another from working with people with disabilities to research in a museum.
How is The Arc funded?
The Arc Noble County Foundations is funded through Home and Community Based Medicaid Waiver funding, Vocational Rehabilitation funding, grants and the generosity of donors.
Did/does the pandemic have any type of silver lining that you can see?
Yes. There have been two (at least)! The first, as mentioned already, is time to plan for a better future. The second is to be humbled by the generosity of the Noble County communities and individuals, and our funding partners, while being so thankful for our ongoing partnerships in the community.
How can people support your work?
Most importantly, consider working for us or partnering with us in some way. We always have part-time positions open and often full-time positions too. If you own a business, feel free to call to ask how you can help or how we can help you. There are many ways to partner with us! Of course, donating financially to our agency is quite nice too.
What is the best part of your job?
Witnessing people succeed!
Is there anything else you would like to add?
Working in Noble County has been wonderful for me. I am reminded everyday how grateful I am to be here, to have gotten to know the communities, the people and their kindness. I have had the privilege to work with a small, caring and committed group of people here every day. They may not consider themselves heroes, but in the last year, every employee here is a hero in my book. Every day, the staff demonstrate their care for each other and the people we serve.
And the people we serve, have worn their masks, social distanced and shown up to work. Pretty awesome! grace housholder can be reached at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
