“I don’t sing because I’m happy; I’m happy because I sing.”
— William James
This quote, “I don’t sing because I’m happy; I’m happy because I sing,” from 19th-century psychologist and philosopher William James rings loud and clear. Singing makes everyone feel good inside. I sing in the shower, I sing at church, I sing when I listen to the radio, I sing even when I don’t realize that I am singing. Everyone should sing! When you watch a soccer match on TV from Europe the fans are singing for their team!
It is very human to sing! When you hear the song, “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay, my, oh, my, what a wonderful day — plenty of sunshine headin’ my way, Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay,” you can’t help but be in a good mood! It’s a classic so if you’ve never heard it, google it!
Music is good for the soul. I listen to music when I work, I listen to music when I run, I listen to music when I want to relax. I have my favorites: John Denver, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Johnny Cash and Air Supply! I always seem to sing along.
You’ll never see me on stage, but singing is a big part of my life. When you watch “America’s Got Talent” and a very young or very old singer takes the stage, the crowd goes crazy!
There are a lot of things that we should do to help us deal with the stresses we face every day — singing is definitely one of them! My dad used to hum all the time. I don’t know if he just didn’t know the words to any song, and, as a kid, I always found it to be strange. Now looking back on it, I understand how it put him in such a good mood!
Every generation has its own style of music, mine being groups like the Beatles or Chicago, or singers like Carol King or James Taylor. My grandkids don’t listen to what I listen to, but songs for everyone bring back memories of different stages of our lives, and those memories are worth singing about!
