Baseball season is almost here again. Beer and baseball have always been connected. Even in the earliest days of professional baseball, beer played a large part in the history of the big leagues.
The National League was established in 1876 and took a strictly conservative manner of business operations. The league did not allow for games to be played on Sundays and there was no alcohol allowed at the ball parks. These rules even led to the expulsion of the Cincinnati franchise in 1878, due to their desire to sell beer and play Sunday games.
In 1881, the American Association was founded to challenge the National League’s dominance in professional baseball. Teams in the AA would be allowed to play games on Sundays, sell alcohol on their grounds and set their own prices for tickets (the NL set a league wide ticket price of 50 cents, most of the AA teams charged only 25 cents).
Many of the teams in the AA were either owned or financially backed by breweries and distilleries. The AA became known as “The Beer and Whiskey League”, used by owners and fans of the older NL as a pejorative, which didn’t seem to bother anyone around the AA.
Many breweries have held ownership of Major League teams. Col. Jacob Ruppert purchased the New York Yankees in 1915. August “Gussie” Busch Jr. of Anheuser-Busch purchased the St. Louis Cardinals in 1953. Jerold Hoffberger of National Bohemian Beer purchased the St. Louis Browns in 1956 and moved the team to their hometown of Baltimore, and renamed the team the Orioles. Labatt Brewing Co. was the original owners of the Toronto Blue Jays from 1977 until 2000.
With the growth of broadcasting baseball, first on radio in the 1930s and 1940s, later with television broadcasts in the 1950s and 1960s, beer companies became closely associated with both sponsoring teams and even specific broadcasters. In Chicago, WGN-TV started broadcasting both Cubs and White Sox games in 1948 with Harry Creighton and Jack Brickhouse giving play-by-play and live read commercials. These ads were less than subtle in their placement, with home run calls like, “A Ballentine Blast! A White Owl Wallop!”
Into the 1960s, most teams had a specific brewery partner. They became so tightly associated with the teams; you could tell where the broadcast was from just by the beer sponsors. The Detroit Tigers were associated with Stroh’s Beer. Cincinnati was sponsored by Hudepohl. The Minnesota Twins sold Hamm’s Beer, with the cartoon Hamm’s Bear commercials singing the jingle, “From the land of sky blue waters …” Narragansett sponsored the Boston Red Sox, Carlings Brewery was with the Cleveland Indians. Falstaff Brewing sponsored the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. Pittsburgh Pirates games featured Iron City Beer.
Individual broadcasters were also known for specific beers. New York Giants broadcaster Russ Hodges would tell fans, “Have a Knick, feel refreshed,” for Knickerbocker Beer. Mel Allen would call a “Ballentine Blast,” for Yankees home runs. When Vin Scully started broadcasting for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he would pitch Schaefer Beer and Lucky Strikes cigarettes.
Probably the best-known broadcaster to also become a beer pitchman was Harry Caray. Anheuser-Busch became a major sponsor of the Chicago Cubs broadcasts on WGN-TV in the 1980s. With 81 day games a year at Wrigley Field until 1988, the broadcast would cut to the bleachers, finding some attractive young woman drinking a Budweiser, which Harry would always comment on.
Harry would even star in local Chicago Budweiser commercials, stating he was a, “Cubs Fan and Bud Man!”
Matt Thomas is a cicerone and certified beer server. He works at Gay's Hops-n-Schnapps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.