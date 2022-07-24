KENDALLVILLE — New development coming to 7th Street in Auburn captured the most reader attention as people clicked in to see what’s coming to the area.
The Auburn Plan Commission approved development plans for Auburn Shoppes and a planned construction of a new Pizza Hut.
The former Days Inn location was razed in the past couple of weeks to make way for Auburn Shoppes, which will feature a new restaurant and urgent care facility. The two tenant retail building is being constructed by Auburn Holdings LLC. The retail space will be 7,698 square feet. The restaurant will include an outdoor dining area and drive-through.
Auburn Shoppes will include a McAlister’s Deli and WellNow urgent care facility.
The McAlister’s Deli will be 3,584 square feet with 24 parking spaces. The medical building will include seven treatment rooms and a total of 21 parking spaces, with four Americans Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant parking spaces for both businesses.
The story picked up nearly 4,500 views in a weekly list that otherwise filled with mostly crime stories.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 most-read stories of the week on kpcnews.com for the week July 14-20:
1) New development along 7th Street approved — 4,482 pageviews
2) Alleged molester held on $250,000 bond — 2,287 pageviews
3) Spencerville man charged with child molesting — 2,035 pageviews
4) Sam Malcolm hired as next Central Noble girls basketball coach — 2,017 pageviews
5) Rome City man sentenced on nine felonies — 1,895 pageviews
6) Kendallville man faces Level 1 felony molest charge — 1,821 pageviews
7) Auburn man accused of fraudulent business practice — 1,327 pageviews
8) Operation Northport Bridge — 1,019 pageviews
9) Man facing charges after naked scuffle with police — 904 pageviews
10) Steuben County 4-H Fair schedule — 861 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a positive pull-over project in Rome City, a feature about Noble County’s teen fair board member and inflation hitting fair food were the top posts of the week:
July 17: (Shared from The News Sun) With support from Larry Handshoe of Handshoe’s Flea Market and Salvage, Rome City PD launched the program to reward drivers who are driving safely during the local construction detour — 7,816 people reached, 84 reactions, 25 shares, six comments
July 15: (Shared from The News Sun) Aside from being the Noble County Community Fair Board’s youngest member, Genesis Click also serves on the Ligonier Marshmallow Festival Board and volunteers with the Orange Township Fire Department — 7,390 people reached, 49 reactions, three shares, six comments
July 14: (Shared from The News Sun) According to Wednesday’s consumer price index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated food costs are up about 10% over the last 12 months, so it’s no surprise that inflation has come to the fair, too — 5,170 people reached, 12 reactions, three shares, four comments
On the individual newspaper pages, the opening of the new Pokagan nature center, new Auburn developments, and the Noble County fair board feature were the top posts of the week:
July 19: (The Herald Republican) New Nature Center opens Thursday! — 4,541 people reached, 235 reactions, 34 shares, 20 comments
July 14: (The Star) A McAlister’s Deli and WellNow urgent care facility will call the former Days Inn property home — 19,004 people reached, 758 reactions, 242 shares, 298 comments
July 15: In the beginning, Noble County created the fair board. On the 2021th year, the board welcomed now 19-year-old Genesis Click and said to him “Make the fair fruitful and increase in number. Rule over the food frying in oil, rodeo riders tossed in the sky and every other living creature that walks the grounds.” — 11,648 people reached, 190 reactions, 17 shares, 44 comments
