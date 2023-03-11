In his autobiography, Hillbilly Elegy, J. D. Vance provides a glimpse into the Appalachian white working class of post-industrial Ohio. From his own experience Vance describes the symptoms of community and familial dysfunction which were a part of this culture. Values which translated into drug and alcohol abuse, unstable marriages, a lack of education and evasion of hard work, have produced a culture in crisis.
Until he was a sophomore in high school, Vance was destined to become trapped in the failing culture in which he had grown up. Fortunately, when he was a sophomore in high school his grandmother Mamaw insisted that J.D. leave his mother and come and live with her full time. Into his chaotic and dysfunctional world, Mamaw brought stability and much needed adult supervision. She was especially concerned about how he was doing in high school.
As his graduation approached J.D. decided to join the Marines rather than become a student at Ohio State University. His four years in the military allowed him to acquire the adult skills that were lacking in his teen years. He learned how to work with others and handle difficult situations.
In the Gospel of Matthew Jesus says, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and acts on them will be like a wise man who built his house on rock. The rains fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall because it had been founded on rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not act on them will be like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rains fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell and great was its fall (Matthew 7:24-27).”
A house built on the sands of a dry creek bed during the dry season in Jesus’ day could seem secure enough. However, when the rains, winds, and floods would come gushing down during the wet season, the building would be swept away. If you wanted a house to withstand the winds and the rain, you need to build it on solid rock. Unfortunately, one might still be tempted to build on sand because it’s much easier and involves less work. The society in which J.D. Vance grew up was found on values of sand that were unable to withstand the storms of life.
J.D. Vance’s grandmother provided a solid rock upon which he could built a solid foundation that would withstand the floods and storms of life. His Marine experience provided him with a solid set of values that would help him, first as a student at Ohio State University, and then a student at Yale Law School, and then in the corporate world. One key element for those who are able to emerge from a dysfunctional upbringing, is a person or persons who serve as a mentor, who provide stability in the midst of upheaval. Another element is a set of values upon which to build a solid foundation.
Hillbilly Elegy raises at least two issues. First, upon what kind of a foundation have you built your life? Will it withstand the storms of life? Second, are you being called to be a mentor for a child or young person? You may be just the person who can make all the difference in his or her life.
