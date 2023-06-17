The East Gardens, the plush estate owned by your intrepid columnist in Garrett, is becoming, well, more garden-ish.
Or at least, plant-ish.
Earlier this spring, the World’s Greatest Fisherman landscaped the front of the palatial home with black-eyed susans, primrose and hastas.
All of this at the request of the Beautiful Matron of the East Gardens.
The Matron, faithful readers should note, is formerly the Co-Conspirator who had saved me from a life of perpetual incarceration when I convalesced at the home of the Warden while I recouped from a handful of hip surgeries.
She is now my Wife. We have moved on, literally, to more greener pastures.
If only our plants were so lucky.
The Wife is many great things. Many beautiful things. Magical even.
But she runs the East Gardens with an iron fist and a not-so-green thumb.
Last year about this time, I wrote my lamentations about her inability to keep the house plants alive. Despite her gentle, caring nature, she destroys more plants than Allied bombing did in World War II.
So when she decided — of her own accord I must add — we needed a more plant-filled area outside of the home, I started to get calls of protest from Master Gardeners, horticulturists and theologians.
In the interest of keeping in the good graces of the horticulture community (a small but influential political action committee), I proposed an amendment to the marriage contract signed by the Matron and myself.
The amendment reads (forgive the legalese)…
”The Party of the Majority Part (The Wife) agrees that the Party of the Minority Part (Intrepid Columnist) is hereby granted extended jurisdiction in the East Gardens, to wit: a line of property extended from the foundation of the Plush East Gardens Estate a total of 27 inches into the yard of said Estate. This amendment does not affect the Minority Party’s control over the Horseless Carriage Housing Unit and the Spa/Laundry area located in the basement of said property. The Majority Part retains control of the rest of the estate (emphasis added by the Majority Part).
While the amendment is being ratified by a two-thirds majority of the states, DeKalb County Superior Court 1 Judge Adam Squiller has issued an emergency order enacting the amendment in the interim. I believe the judge said something about it being the humane thing to do. He also said he didn’t want to throw dirt on the horticulture community and added his desire to not run a-fowl of the aviary community (it’s nice to have a judge with a sense of humor).
Acting under the authority of this interim injunction, I have been watering, weeding and otherwise trying to keep the plants on the outside of the home alive.
Alas, to varying degrees of success.
The hasta planted by the World’s Greatest Fisherman are flourishing.
The hasta transplanted by the Wife and I? Not so much.
I have weeded the transplant area, strategically located where no one else can see the abuse, I have piled up dirt trying to prop up the plants, loosened the dirt to allow the roots to, well, take root..
All to little avail.
The rear of the East Gardens has become hospice for hasta.
Not to be deterred, I have plans for more weeding, perhaps adding some special topsoil, this weekend.
Tourists who spy the East Gardens may note the presence of a large rose bush that is flourishing on the eastern edge of the abode.
It was planted well before we bought the estate.
Go figure.
