When it comes to community development — and life in general — blindness can be a big problem.
Solutions and opportunities may be right in front of us, but we need the eyes to see them. And the wisdom to see challenges as opportunities.
How do we focus and improve our vision? How do we get past blindness and move in a positive direction?
We start by asking the right questions, according to Mike Mather of Indianapolis. And listening. And connecting.
When I hear the word connect, my ears always perk up.
As an aside, KPC used to stand for Kendallville Publishing Company. But because KPC Media Group’s reach extends far beyond Kendallville, quite a while back we decided KPC should stand for Keeping People Connected.
Mather believes if we want to help someone — including ourselves — instead of focusing on the things that are wrong, we should seek out what is good and strong. What can be built upon.
He believes that in most cases a person’s biggest need is to be needed and the way to have the most long-term impact is to help people connect.
Mather, who spoke at the Kendallville Public Library Thursday evening, is a pastor and faculty member at the ABCD (Asset-Based Community Development) Institute at DePaul University in Chicago.
He also is author of “Having Nothing, Possessing Everything: finding abundant communities in unexpected places,” available at the Kendallville Public Library.
Mather writes, in his book, that as a pastor helping his church reach out to struggling members of the community, he “began not only to notice the gifts of the people around me, but to find a place for them in the life of the community.”
He told us, “All my training had been in helping people in their need, but now their talents, capacities, passions and dreams were bumping into me, looking for a way to be expressed, to be useful.”
Mather suggests:
• Never do for others what they can do for themselves.
• Seek a person’s gifts, talents and dreams and find a place for those gifts, talents and dreams. (He discussed how gifts fall into three categories: gifts of the hand, gifts of the head and gifts of the heart.)
• Don’t give low-income people services; focus on producing income.
• Increase choices and involvement.
• Practice hospitality.
Mather’s listeners included Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe, David Hockley of the Red Cross, Debi Pfaffenberger, president of the United Way of Noble County; Tom Leedy, president of the Dekko Foundation; board members of Common Grace Ministries and 15-20 other people involved in community development.
“As an occupational therapy practitioner, I was trained to look at what the patient can do, because that’s the only thing that will help them regain the thing they cannot do at the moment,” said the Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace and a friend of Mather’s. “In other words, deficits fix absolutely nothing! It is only assets that give us the power to live into our full potential.”
Asset-Based Community Development teaches us to look for the things we already have available in our community, including the talents, capacities, passions and dreams of those we think we need to fix or educate, Kidd said.
Kidd and other members of Noble New Way toured Noble County Thursday with Mather.
“We are going to keep working on getting these ideas out into the community,” Kidd said. “We have a long way to go ... a lot more to learn.”
Positive connections always have been and always will be a basic human need. It was inspiring to hear that concept promoted with Mather’s insights, energy and track record.
When we get past self-imposed blindness, possibilities are endless.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
