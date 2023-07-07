I wasn’t going to write about Judge Thomas Owen whose tomb we visited in Westminster Abbey, during our time in London last month.
But then I saw the photo taken by Terry. There I am at the tomb of my 10th great-grandfather and ... I look just like him. Take off my glasses and my smile, add a hat and lay me on my side in a red judicial robe and there I am ... transformed into this ancestor. Of his thousands of descendants, I imagine I am the female descendant who resembles him the most.
I saw Terry’s photo and I knew I needed to tell you about this amazing find.
Terry discovered this ancestor of mine through ancestry.com and famouskin.com and insisted we visit his tomb while we were in London last month with a Churchill-focused Road Scholar tour.
Westminster Abbey is where kings and queens have been crowned since 1066, where 17 monarchs have been laid to rest and where many, many other notable people, mostly men, are buried and/or memorialized. I believe no one knows the exact number.
These days you need to buy tickets to enter. Most visitors follow the route that has been cordoned off — the route enables the most possible people to see the most possible major tombs in the least possible time.
The good news is, if you have a specific tomb you wish to visit, you can tell one of the people stationed at various locations and they will kindly escort you to wherever you want to go even if it’s off the cordoned path.
Terry had the exact name and the exact location (the “south choir aisle”), which he had found online.
I am a 10th-generation descendant (on my mother’s side) of Judge Thomas Owen (1530-1598).
His reclining effigy in red judicial robes rests on his elbow. The Latin inscription can be translated as:
Sacred to the Triune God expecting the second coming of Christ our Redeemer, under this tomb lies Thomas Owen Esq. son of Richard Owen, by Mary, daughter of Thomas Otley of the county of Salop (Shropshire) Esq., who from his youth instructed in the study of the municipal laws of England, so prospered in industrious application, readiness and judgment, that he was first chosen Serjeant at Law to Queen Elizabeth, afterwards one of the Justices of the Court of Common Pleas, among whom he had sat five years with singular integrity, equity and commendable prudence, And by Sarah his wife, only daughter and heir of Humphrey Baskervile, had had five sons and as many daughters. And married Alice his second wife, who survives him. He devoutly slept in Christ the 21st day of December in the year of our Redemption 1598. Roger Owen, his most afflicted son, hath, as a proof of his officious duty, and regard to the memory of this best of fathers, erected this monument. The souls of the righteous are in the hand of God.
He attended Oxford University. As well as the offices mentioned in his epitaph, he was a member of Parliament for Shrewsbury. His son Roger (1573-1617) was also an eminent barrister ...
Also, according to Terry, Owen was a descendant of royalty in Wales.
According to Wikipedia: “Although Owen bought the manor of Condover, near Shrewsbury, in 1586, and built a fine red sandstone house there which was completed in 1598, he does not seem to have lived in it himself. Contrary to legend, it had not been granted him by Queen Elizabeth, but was purchased from the previously owning family. He also bought or leased estates in Montgomeryshire and Essex.”
In his will Owen left the bailiffs of Shrewsbury money for the relief of “decayed householders” and “poor impotent persons” in the parish of Saint Chad, where he was born. There were also bequests to the poor of Condover parish and Westminster, and the deans of St. Paul’s and Westminster each received a small legacy.
The kind lady who took us to my ancestor’s tomb, stood respectfully by us as we gazed upon his face and reclining body. Then she interrupted and asked: “Are you Christian?”
After we enthusiastically responded in the affirmative, she pointed out a memorial adjacent to my ancestor that we had overlooked. It honors William Tyndale, the Bible translator who was martyred (burned at the stake) by the orders of King Henry VIII in 1536.
Tyndale’s last words before being strangled and burned at the stake were, “Oh Lord, open the King of England’s eyes.” His prayers were answered in 1539, when King Henry VIII allowed the translated Bible in every parish church in England.
According to projectbritain.com “William Tyndale was the first person to translate and print the Bible into English when he translated the New Testament. Fluent in at least seven languages, he translated much of the Bible into English from the original Greek and Hebrew sources. This act was strictly forbidden. However, breaking the law did not stop Tyndale as he believed passionately that every man, woman and child in England should be able to read the Bible in a language which they could understand.”
His translation of the Old Testament remained unfinished at his death, but formed the basis of the King James version of the Bible.
Only one complete copy of this first edition is known to exist; the British Museum bought it in 1948.
Genealogy is fun, helps increase your knowledge of history ... and sometimes you have the opportunity to come face to face with an ancestor.
Grace Housholder can be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.